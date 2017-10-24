CASH ONLY Duo Reunite, Chase Down Liam Hemsworth, in KILLERMAN

Good news comes our way this morning that Cash Only's Nickola Shreli and Malik Bader are getting together again for a new thriller called Killerman. Bader is directing his own script and Shreli has joined the cast, chasing after Liam Hemsworth, of the Brothers Hemsworth. Hemsworth signed on to the project in the Spring. Production begins this week in Savannah, GA.

The story centers on small-time money launderer Moe Diamond (Hemsworth), who is suffering from amnesia after a freak accident during a deal gone wrong. Plus, he's got vicious gangsters hot on his tail and dirty cops not far behind.

Cash Only made a big splash on the festival circuit back in 2015. It made an immediate impression on our own Kurt Halfyard when he caught it at Fantasia, that he doubted another film during his stay at the festival would have the same impact that it did. Subsequent Anarchists fell in line once we saw the flick.