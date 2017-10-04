New York Film Fest Coverage Weird Interviews Weird Videos Indie Interviews International Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

Blomkamp's ADAM: THE MIRROR Changes Things Up ...

Director Neill Blomkamp breaks some different ground with his latest Oats Studio short film, Adam: The Mirror. It's the first of this series of shorts not done in live action, for one thing, with the entire short animated and rendered in the Unity video game engine. And it's also the first of these that clearly is not intended as a stand alone project, instead working as a prologue and entry point into a much larger world and much larger story.

Blomkamp mines some familiar post apocalyptic elements here but puts a fresh spin on them ... don't want to say too much about the story here but check it out below!

