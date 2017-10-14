AFTER THE LETHARGY: Get A Taste Of Marc Carrete's Upcoming Chiller

Asmodexia director Marc Carrete returned to the Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival this year with a little something new for audiences craving high end scares. Presented as part of the Pitchbox program, Carrete shared a proof of concept trailer for his upcoming, English language effort, After The Lethargy. And now that Sitges is wrapping up we are very pleased to offer it up to international audiences for the first time here.

Sara (Andrea Guasch) travels to the hot spot where one of the most extraordinary contacts with extraterrestrials in history supposedly took place. A forest ranger (Joe Manjón) and a sinister villager (Ramon Canals), accompany the girl, helping her to overcome the dangers that nature entails. However, despite good intentions, they will soon be attacked by a creature that lives in the depths of the forest, being forced to take refuge in an old abandoned military barracks.

A little bit of extra terrestrial horror? Yes, please! Check out the trailer below!