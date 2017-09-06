Toronto 2017: In PUBLIC SCHOOLED Clip, Judy Greer Says Goodbye

Judy Geer is a treasure, whether she's lighting up a comedy or strengthening a drama, so whenever she appears in a film, it means that attention must be paid.

In a fresh clip from Public Schooled, her sad, soulful side is showcased, as she says goodbye to her teenage son ... forever! Or, at least until the end of the school day.

The film revolves around the young man in the clip: "Socially awkward, Liam has been homeschooled his entire life. When he falls in love with a popular one-legged girl, he abandons his mother's suffocating love and enrolls in public school, getting a crash course in sex, drugs and social mayhem."

Judy Greer, Daniel Doheny, Siobhan Williams, Russell Peters and Grace Park lead the cast. Kyle Rideout directed; he also cowrote the script with Josh Epstein.

Public Schooled will enjoy its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, September 9. Watch the tearful clip below.