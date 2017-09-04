Toronto 2017 Preview: The Best from Other Fests

TIFF 2017 kicks off in Toronto on Thursday and we've got a packed week of previews leading up to the crazy huge festival. Even though this year's program has been reduced a bit, it's still one of the world's biggest festivals with over 250 feature films. We've done our best to highlight just a few of those and kick things off with these 11 films that have already made a splash when they world premiered at past fests.

The Square

The much deserving (but a bit surprising) winner of the Palme d'Or at Cannes this year was the follow up to Force Majeure from Ruben Östlund. It stars Dominic West as an art museum boss that just can't seem to live up to his potential. Magnolia will release it soon.



Special Presentation The Disaster Artist

It was nearly impossible to get into the world premiere of this film at SXSW and even harder to find someone who didn’t love it. James Franco directed and stars as Tommy Wiseau. A24 picked up the film which also stars Alison Brie, Bryan Cranston, Zac Efron, Seth Rogen, Lizzy Caplan, Dave Franco, and Adam Scott.



Midnight Battle of the Sexes

Emma Stone and Steve Carrell star as Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs in this story of a 1973 tennis match that is directed by Little Miss Sunshine duo Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton. The film, which co-stars Elisabeth Shue, Sarah Silverman and Alan Cumming is having its world premiere at Telluride.



Special Presentation Call Me By Your Name

I Am Love, A Bigger Splash director Luca Guadagnino's gay coming-of-ager topped many a critic's "Best of" list from Sundance. It stars Armie Hammer, Timothée Chalamet, Michael Stuhlbarg, Amira Casar, Esther Garrel, and Victoire Du Bois and will be distributed by Sony Pictures Classics.



Special Presentation Downsizing

Alexander Payne's first film since Nebraska premiered as the opening night movie at Venice a week or so ago. This story of a couple that literally shrink themselves has found its share of rave reviews and some strong detractors as well. Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig, Christoph Waltz, Hong Chau, Laura Dern, Jason Sudeikis, Alec Baldwin, and Neil Patrick Harris star. Paramount will be releasing the flick stateside.



Special Presentation The Killing of a Sacred Deer

A24 scooped up this highly anticipated film from The Lobster director Yorgos Lanthimos that stars Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman. It's eerie and creepy and pretty awesome as explained in Shelagh's Cannes review.



Special Presentation Oh Lucy!

This delightful little movie by Hirayanagi Astuko premiered at Cannes's Critics Week and tells the story of a middle-aged Japanese office worker (Terajima Shinobu) who follows a lark to chase her dashing English teacher (Josh Hartnett) to America.



Discovery The Florida Project

Sean Baker's (Tangerine) Cannes Directors Fortnight-premiering story of a little girl and her magical world of a downtrodden motel near Disney World stars Willem Dafoe, Brooklynn Prince, and Bria Vinaite. A24 will release this beautiful film and will hopefully find a very receptive audience.



Special Presentation Mudbound

Dee Rees's (Pariah, Bessie) latest about a mixed-race friendship in the Jim Crow South after World War 2 premiered at Sundance. Netflix will release the film soon and may look for statues for the cast that includes Carey Mulligan, Jason Clarke, Jason Mitchell, Mary J. Blige, Garrett Hedlund, and Jonathan Banks.



Gala BPM (Beats Per Minute)

Robin Campillo's story of a newcomer to the AIDS-activism scene in 1990s Paris took the Grand Prix in competition at Cannes and scored a distribution deal with The Orchard.



Special Presentation Lady Bird

Greta Gerwig's solo directorial debut stars Saoirse Ronan, Odeya Rush, Jake McDorman, and Laurie Metcalf. This story of a girl in California, to be released by A24, made its bow at Telluride.



Special Presentation