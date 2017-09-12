Netflix`s THE PUNISHER: New Key Art And a Motion Poster

Netflix has dropped some new key art for their Marvel series, The Punisher.

After exacting revenge on those responsible for the death of his wife and children, Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) uncovers a conspiracy that runs far deeper than New York’s criminal underworld. Now known throughout the city as The Punisher, he must discover the truth about injustices that affect more than his family alone.

The motion poster option, which you may watch below, alludes to an Operation Cerberus, which I am guessing is not the same Channel Dash the German navy did in February of 1942, during the Second World War. Or the three headed hound of Hades for that matter. Or maybe it does.

There is also mention of a whistleblower and Codename: Micro, played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach. I know if I look into this further I am only going to find myself in a rabbit hole for a while. Just enjoy the fun graphics for a few seconds then.