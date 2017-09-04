TAG, RE:BORN, LEGEND OF THE MOUNTAIN and More Coming Soon from Eureka Entertainment

British distributor Eureka! Entertainment has announced their latest slew of acquisitions and releases, which proves a typically eclectic mix of classic and contemporary cinema.

New 4K restorations of James Whale’s horror classic The Old Dark House and Philippe de Broca’s war-time satire King of Hearts will be joining Eureka’s Masters of Cinema series in 2018.

Here at ScreenAnarchy we are huge fans of Yuji Shimomura's Re:Born, a full-blooded martial arts classic in the making, marking the triumphant return of Tak Sakaguchi (Versus, Yakuza Weapon). Featuring an entirely new style of close-quarters fighting designed especially for the film, Re:Born follows a retired JDF special forces agent (Sakaguchi), who is drawn back into a world of violence when a former teammate comes looking for revenge. The film will make its UK debut on 16 September at The Fighting Spirit Film Festival in London.

Also from Japan, Sion Sono’s controversial Tag will be released on a dual-format blu-ray and DVD release on 20 November. By turns gory, surreal, exploitative and - for some - empowering to young women, Tag has proved hugely divisive, but passionately beloved by more than a few on the midnight festival circuit.

Manina, The Lighthouse Keeper’s Daughter arrives on Blu-ray on 13 November, starring a very early performance from Brigitte Bardot as the eponymous heroine, who starts a relationship with a Parisian student, who arrives in the Lavezzi Islands in search of treasure. Eureka’s release includes 56 Rue Pigalle, a little-seen noir melodrama from director Willy Rozier.

Other recent acquisitions include Vietnamese ghost story The Housemaid from director Derek Nguyen, and South Korean gangster thriller New World, starring Choi Min-sik and Hwang Jung-min.

Last but not least, Eureka is teaming up with US distributor Kino Lorber to bring King Hu's wuxia classic Legend of the Mountain to the big screen and the Masters of Cinema series in a stunning new 4K restoration of Hu's three-hour director's cut.