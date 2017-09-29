SHORTWAVE: Watch This Exclusive Clip From The Sci-fi Thriller

Ryan Gregory Phillips' award winning 2016 film, Shockwave, will be hitting store shelves on DVD on October 3rd which will be followed by a VOD release on October 24th. Screen Anarchy has been given an exclusive clip to share with you.

The clip certainly gives you a sense of Phillips' visual acuity and comes with a nice hook at the end, hinting at the menace in the story. We have also included the film's trailer and a selection of stills from Phillips' personal site

Josh and Isabel Harris, after suffering the loss of their only child, relocate to a secluded hillside research facility with the hopes of repairing their broken family. After years of trying, Josh and his research partner, Thomas, have a breakthrough involving a cryptic shortwave radio signal and its universal origins. Something within the signal resonates with Isabel and she begins experiencing seeming hallucinations and visions of distant memories. Upon further investigation into the phenomenon, the scientists fear for Isabel’s health while Isabel fears the signal has attracted something sinister to their new home.

Shockwave was written and directed by Phillips. His film stars Juanita Ringeling, Cristobal Tapia Montt, Sara Malakul Lane, Jay Ellis, and Kyle Davis.