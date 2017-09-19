SELF DEFENSE: Yadi Nieves Neither Retreats Nor Surrenders In This Incredible Action Short From Distinctive Light Entertainment

In my opinion, the greatest pleasure from covering independent film is knowing that those involved know exactly what they're doing in the course of their own growth. Film multihyphenate, actress Yadi Nieves certainly fits the mold and further aspires to reshape it as time moves forward, and she recently did so in this year's shortfilm release, Self Defense.

Nieves is at her continued strongest and fit in her projects hailing from her banner at Distinctive Light Entertainment with industry stuntman Felix Betancourt designing the action sequences as well as lensing. This one, the third in a series of standalone shortfilms dating back to last July, centers its story here of one woman's daring fight for survival when she and her son become the latest targets in a string of violent neighborhood home invasions.

Nieves also wrote, directed and edited the short to much avail with more in store as a hopeful feature along with other concepts stirring over at her film banner. Starring alongside Nieves is young martial arts wunderkind Angel Rosado with Yadira Camacho who executive produces with Carlos Guity.

Watch and enjoy!