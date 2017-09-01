Toronto Film Festival Coverage Hollywood Reviews Crime Movies Horror Movies Zombie Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

NO DORMIRAS (YOU SHALL NOT SLEEP): Who is Upstairs in New Teaser Poster For Gustavo Hernandez's New Horror Flick?

Associate Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Banging out promotional material as fast as the artist's can make it, the production crew behind Gustavo Hernandez's new horror flick No Dormiras (You Shall Not Sleep) wants to ensure you do not forget about it. They have released another teaser poster which you can see below. 
 
In an abandoned psychiatric hospital, a theater company experiments with insomnia for the preparation of a stageplay. As the days without sleep go by, they cross new thresholds of perception, that expose them to the secrets of the place and the energies that inhabit it. 
 
When Bianca, a young actress ,  joins the cast, competing for the lead role, she must survive, not only  the intensity of the work and her cast mates, but the unknown force that's pulling them towards a tragic outcome.
 
No Dormiras stars Belen Rueda (The  Orphanage), Eva De Dominici, German Palacios, Eugenia Tobal, Juan Maneul Guilera and two time Spanish Academy Award Winner Natalia De Molina. 
 
