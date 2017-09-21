NO DORMIRAS (YOU SHALL NOT SLEEP): Exclusive First Look at The Second Teaser

Starting today, when horror fans in Latin America continue to flock to cinemas to see It they will also see the second teaser for Gustavo Hernandez's upcoming horror flick No Dormiras (You Shall Not Sleep). Screen Anarchy has been given early access to the new teaser, which you may watch below.

In an abandoned psychiatric hospital, a theater company experiments with insomnia for the preparation of a stageplay. As the days without sleep go by, they cross new thresholds of perception, that expose them to the secrets of the place and the energies that inhabit it. When Bianca, a young actress, joins the cast, competing for the lead role, she must survive, not only the intensity of the work and her cast mates, but the unknown force that's pulling them towards a tragic outcome.

So the timing of this teaser and the placement in front of what may become the biggest horror film of all time is perfect for the production as far as exposure is concerned. As far as teasers go this fits the bill. Quiet then loud with quick cuts and a couple startling moments with a jump scare at the end. It is just enough to give everyone in the cinema a taste of what Hernandez and his cast and crew have in store for them when the film releases some time in 2018.