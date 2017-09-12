New THE DISASTER ARTIST Trailer: Is It Bad? Or Is It Good Bad?

The first full trailer for The Disaster Artist is out and ... it may be the best thing I've seen all year.

Or, it may be the worst. Who knows? Directed by and starring James Franco, the film dives into the making of Tommy Wiseau's The Room, embraced by thousands as an endearingly bad movie. Our own Zach Gayne saw The Disaster Artist at SXSW and enthused: "The Disaster Artist deservingly stands in the great tradition of films about filmmaking, both doc and docudrama." (Read his entire review right here.)

Dave Franco and Seth Rogen also star. Watch the trailer below.