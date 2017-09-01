"Jeepers Creepers 3" trailer is out, in spite of controversy!

In spite of all the controversy surrounding "Jeepers Creepers 3" and in particular its director, Victor Salva, and all the attempts to ban and prevent its trailer due to accusations of child molestations (something we won't get deeper into right now), a trailer now hit the streets.

This September, The Creeper returns. Be the first to see the next film in the iconic horror franchise when Jeepers Creepers 3 premieres in movie theatres nationwide for only one night on Tuesday, September 26. This exclusive one-night event also features never-before-seen bonus footage and an interview with Jonathan Breck, who plays The Creeper in all three films in the franchise.

JEEPERS CREEPERS 3 is written and directed by Victor Salva and stars Gina Philips, Meg Foster, Brandon Stacy, and Stan Shaw. Jonathan Breck returns as the Creeper as well.

JEEPERS CREEPERS 3 hits theaters for ONE NIGHT on Tuesday, September 26th.