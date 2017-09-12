Get swept away into the extra terrestrial in LOVE & SAUCERS, playing this year at FANTASTIC FEST

See the strange story of David Huggins, a 73 year-old New Jersey man who claims to have had a lifetime of encounters with otherworldly beings (including an interspecies romance with an extraterrestrial woman with whom he lost his virginity). He has chronicled his experience in surreal impressionist paintings, few of which have ever been seen. Filmed in an intimate, nonjudgemental style, Love & Saucers lets David tell his story, and in turn lets the audience decide what is fact, fiction, and everything in-between.

Love & Saucers will premiere in Austin, TX at Fantastic Fest during September 21-28th, 2017. Director Brad Abrahams and Producer Matt Ralston will be in attendance.