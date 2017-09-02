FilmQuest 2017 Awards & Nominees list is out!

The list for the FilmQuest 2017 Nominees list is out complete with names!

BEST FEATURE FILM

Charismata

Dead Leaves

Gnaw

Hostile

Replace

The Glass Coffin

Vidar the Vampire

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Cassette: A Documentary Mixtape

Love & Saucers

Is Anybody Listening – A Podcast Story

BEST FOREIGN FILM

An Eldritch Place

Black Ring

Funeral Wake

Hostile

Sol

The Glass Coffin

Vidar the Vampire

THE MINERVA AWARD –

(FEMALE FILMMAKER PRIZE )

(11 nominees + 1 secret nominee)

A Knock at the Door

Bestia

Buckets

Diani and Devine Meet the Apocalypse

Jules D. & The Glass Coffin

Mauvaises Têtes

Pendulum

Pollution of the Heart

Real Artists

Rites of Vengeance

Undefeated & Wicked Game

BEST DIRECTOR – FEATURE

Charismata

Curvature

Dead Leaves

Diani and Devine Meet the Apocalypse

Gnaw

Hostile

Replace

BEST ACTOR – FEATURE

Charismata – Andonis Anthony

Dead Leaves – Roy Dupuis

Diani and Devine Meet the Apocalypse – Gabriel Diani

Flora – Dan Lin

Muse – Riley Egan

The Gateway – Myles Pollard

Vidar the Vampire – Thomas Aske Berg

BEST ACTRESS – FEATURE

Charismata – Sarah Beck Mather

Curvature – Lyndsy Fonseca

Gnaw – Penelope Mitchell

Hostile – Brittany Ashworth

Replace – Rebecca Forsythe

The Gateway – Jacqueline McKenzie

The Glass Coffin – Paola Bontempi

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – FEATURE

Charismata – Jamie Satterthwaite

Curvature – Glen Morshower

Dead Shack – Donovan Stinson

Gnaw – Kyle Gass

Hostile – Gregory Fitoussi

Vidar the Vampire – Brigt Skrettingland

Vidar the Vampire – Kim Sønderholm

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – FEATURE

Dead Leaves – Audrey Rancourt – Lessard

Dead Shack – Lauren Holly

Domain – Britt Lower

Flora – Sari Mercer

Muse – Elle Evans

Replace – Barbara Crampton

The Secret Garden – Amanda Waters

BEST SCREENPLAY – FEATURE

Dead Leaves

Diani and Devine Meet the Apocalypse

Hostile

Replace

The Gateway

The Glass Coffin

Vidar the Vampire

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST – FEATURE

Charismata

Curvature

Diani and Devine Meet the Apocalypse

Dead Shack

Domain

Flora

The Secret Garden

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY – FEATURE

Charismata

Domain

Flora

Gnaw

Muse

Replace

The Glass Coffin

BEST SCORE – FEATURE

Charistmata

Curvature

Dead Leaves

Flora

Muse

The Secret Garden

Vidar the Vampire

BEST SOUND – FEATURE

Curvature

Dead Leaves

Dead Shack

Gnaw

Hostile

The Glass Coffin

The Secret Garden

BEST EDITING – FEATURE

Cassette: A Documentary Mixtape

Charismata

Hostile

Love & Saucers

Replace

The Glass Coffin

Vidar the Vampire

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN/ART DIRECTION – FEATURE

Dead Shack

Domain

Flora

Hostile

Muse

Replace

The Secret Garden

BEST COSTUMES – FEATURE

Dead Leaves

Diani and Devine Meet the Apocalypse

Domain

Flora

Hostile

Replace

The Secret Garden

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS – FEATURE

(no secret nominee)

Domain

Gnaw

Hostile

Replace

The Gateway

The Secret Garden

BEST MAKEUP – FEATURE

Charismata

Dead Leaves

Dead Shack

Gnaw

Hostile

Replace

The Glass Coffin

BEST COMEDY SHORT

Alfred J Hemlock

Circles

Death Metal

Feeding Time

Meow

Nocturnally Yours

The Call of Charlie

BEST FANTASTIC SHORT

Alternative Math

Imbroglio

Inseparable

Mouse

The Man from Death

Watch Me

Wolf of Vengeance

BEST FANTASY SHORT

All the Marbles

Girl of My Dreams

Other People’s Heads

Spiritus Lepus

The Black Cat

The Faceless Man

The Ningyo

BEST HORROR SHORT

Banshee

Bestia

Curve

Excarnate

Monsters

Nail

The Plague

BEST SCI-FI SHORT FILM

Eldritch Code

FTL

Memoir

Populace

Real Artists

The Tinwife

Transit Conjunction

BEST STUDENT SHORT

Buckets

Home Education

Icarus

Pollution of the Heart

See You Yesterday

Viola vs. The Vampire King

Visitors

BEST UTAH PRODUCTION

Entanglement

Maggie

Pasghetti

Raisin

The Inside

They Live Inside Us

White Ghost

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Digital Romance

Hive

Killer Recipe

Mary and Marsha in the Manor of Madness

Pizza Face

Quitting Time

Vocabulary 1

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

Atlas World

F*** Everything

Happy

Little Dude Anthem

Love Like Lies

The Day of Awakening

The World Ender

BEST WEB SERIES

Aero: Origins

Burning Violins

Clever Girl

Miss Beverly Hills Ghost

Scary Endings

The Street Wizard’s Apprentice

You Only Die Once

BEST YOUTH FILM

Jouska (Winner)

BEST DIRECTOR – SHORT

Alfred J Hemlock

Bestia

Icarus

Meow

The Faceless Man

The Last Light

The Ningyo

BEST ACTOR – SHORT

Circles – Oliver Maltman

Girl of My Dreams – Aaron Kuban

G**dammit – Davison Locksley

Icarus – Jason Tobias

Jules D. – Lucia Pollan

Populace – Jamie Pigott

Unto Death – Tim Blackwell

BEST ACTRESS – SHORT

Alfred J Hemlock – Renaye Loryman

Liz Drives – Sophia Davey

Monsters – Caitlin Carmichael

Nocturnally Yours – Ellary Poerfield

Noro – Marie Sophon

The Inside – Julia Fae

Undress Me – Lee Marshall

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – SHORT

Alfred J Hemlock – Tristan Mckinnon

All the Marbles – Carl Petersen

Born of Sin – James Henderson

Meow – Charles Hubbell

Pendulum – Scott Michael Wagstaff

The Call of Charlie – Evan Arnold

Three Skeleton Key – Dan White

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – SHORT

Icarus – Julia Farino

Imbroglio – Zoe Bell

Maggie – Shiloh Nyce Despain

Mouse – Vanessa Wasche

Nocturnally Yours – Bonnie Aarons

Real Artists – Tamlyn Tomita

The Witching Hour – Amber Patino

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST – SHORT

(11 nominees + 1 secret nominee)

A Knock at the Door

All the Marbles

Alternative Math

Artificial White

Carved

Dawn of the Deaf

Imbroglio

Inseperable

Native

Spiritus Lepus

The Call of Charlie

BEST SCREENPLAY – SHORT

All the Marbles

Buckets

Dawn of the Deaf

Monsters

Nocturnally Yours

Real Artists

The Ningyo

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY – SHORT

Black Ring

Homesick

Inseperable

Mauvaises Têtes

Noro

The Ningyo

The Plague

BEST SCORE – SHORT

All the Marbles

Might

Monsters

Passage of Flick

The Ningyo

The Tinwife

They Live Inside Us

BEST SOUND – SHORT

2AM

Feeding Time

I Am the Doorway

Nail

Spiritus Lepus

The Ningyo

Transit Conjunction

BEST EDITING – SHORT

2AM

Back Track

iMedium

Meow

Passage of Flick

Solved

The Man from Death

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN/ART DIRECTION – SHORT

All the Marbles

Buckets

Jules D.

Other People’s Heads

Raisin

The Incredible Tale of the Incredible Woman-Spider

The Ningyo

BEST COSTUMES – SHORT

Breaker

Might

Native

Other People’s Heads

Spiritus Lepus

The Incredible Tale of the Incredible Woman-Spider

The Ningyo

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS – SHORT

FTL

Girl of My Dreams

Icarus

Leviticus 24:20

Might

Nimmer

The Ningyo

BEST MAKEUP – SHORT

Excarnate

Hope

Ink

Spiritus Lepus

The Call of Charlie

The Man Who Caught a Mermaid

Undress Me

The following nominees were culled from a process that began with over 1,000 submissions to the 2017 festival. Each category, unless otherwise noted, has 8 nominees. Categories were expanded this year to include more awards, many of which will now be awarded a high quality, brushed silver plaque while the major categories will be awarded the coveted FilmQuest Cthulhu Trophy at the Closing Night Awards Ceremony September 16th, 2017 at the Covey Center for the Arts in Provo, Utah.

As usual, the secret nominee will be announced at the Awards Ceremony itself. FilmQuests unique approach to keeping nominees, and potential winners (as has often been the case), on their toes has proven to be a favorite of many and adds an element of surprise.

In order for a category winner to receive a FilmQuest Cthulhu Trophy, it must be a major category (Best of, Best Actor, Actress, Director, Screenplay, etc.). All other categories will receive a high quality plaque for their win. We do provide a way for all winners to also receive a Cthulhu Trophy if so desired through our award manufacturer at Society Awards. We cut back on Cthulhu’s in 2017 (while still giving out over 20!) in order to hand out more awards, and recognize both the shorts and features more fully.