FilmQuest 2017 Awards & Nominees list is out!

The list for the FilmQuest 2017 Nominees list is out complete with names!
BEST FEATURE FILM
Charismata
Dead Leaves
Gnaw
Hostile
Replace
The Glass Coffin
Vidar the Vampire
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Cassette: A Documentary Mixtape
Love & Saucers
Is Anybody Listening – A Podcast Story
BEST FOREIGN FILM
An Eldritch Place
Black Ring
Funeral Wake
Hostile
Sol
The Glass Coffin
Vidar the Vampire
THE MINERVA AWARD –
(FEMALE FILMMAKER PRIZE )
(11 nominees + 1 secret nominee)
A Knock at the Door
Bestia
Buckets
Diani and Devine Meet the Apocalypse
Jules D. & The Glass Coffin
Mauvaises Têtes
Pendulum
Pollution of the Heart
Real Artists
Rites of Vengeance
Undefeated & Wicked Game
BEST DIRECTOR – FEATURE
Charismata
Curvature
Dead Leaves
Diani and Devine Meet the Apocalypse
Gnaw
Hostile
Replace
BEST ACTOR – FEATURE
Charismata – Andonis Anthony
Dead Leaves – Roy Dupuis
Diani and Devine Meet the Apocalypse – Gabriel Diani
Flora – Dan Lin
Muse – Riley Egan
The Gateway – Myles Pollard
Vidar the Vampire – Thomas Aske Berg
BEST ACTRESS – FEATURE
Charismata – Sarah Beck Mather
Curvature – Lyndsy Fonseca
Gnaw – Penelope Mitchell
Hostile – Brittany Ashworth
Replace – Rebecca Forsythe
The Gateway – Jacqueline McKenzie
The Glass Coffin – Paola Bontempi
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – FEATURE
Charismata – Jamie Satterthwaite
Curvature – Glen Morshower
Dead Shack – Donovan Stinson
Gnaw – Kyle Gass
Hostile – Gregory Fitoussi
Vidar the Vampire – Brigt Skrettingland
Vidar the Vampire – Kim Sønderholm
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – FEATURE
Dead Leaves – Audrey Rancourt – Lessard
Dead Shack – Lauren Holly
Domain – Britt Lower
Flora – Sari Mercer
Muse – Elle Evans
Replace – Barbara Crampton
The Secret Garden – Amanda Waters
BEST SCREENPLAY – FEATURE
Dead Leaves
Diani and Devine Meet the Apocalypse
Hostile
Replace
The Gateway
The Glass Coffin
Vidar the Vampire
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST – FEATURE
Charismata
Curvature
Diani and Devine Meet the Apocalypse
Dead Shack
Domain
Flora
The Secret Garden
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY – FEATURE
Charismata
Domain
Flora
Gnaw
Muse
Replace
The Glass Coffin
BEST SCORE – FEATURE
Charistmata
Curvature
Dead Leaves
Flora
Muse
The Secret Garden
Vidar the Vampire
BEST SOUND – FEATURE
Curvature
Dead Leaves
Dead Shack
Gnaw
Hostile
The Glass Coffin
The Secret Garden
BEST EDITING – FEATURE
Cassette: A Documentary Mixtape
Charismata
Hostile
Love & Saucers
Replace
The Glass Coffin
Vidar the Vampire
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN/ART DIRECTION – FEATURE
Dead Shack
Domain
Flora
Hostile
Muse
Replace
The Secret Garden
BEST COSTUMES – FEATURE
Dead Leaves
Diani and Devine Meet the Apocalypse
Domain
Flora
Hostile
Replace
The Secret Garden
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS – FEATURE
(no secret nominee)
Domain
Gnaw
Hostile
Replace
The Gateway
The Secret Garden
BEST MAKEUP – FEATURE
Charismata
Dead Leaves
Dead Shack
Gnaw
Hostile
Replace
The Glass Coffin
BEST COMEDY SHORT
Alfred J Hemlock
Circles
Death Metal
Feeding Time
Meow
Nocturnally Yours
The Call of Charlie
BEST FANTASTIC SHORT
Alternative Math
Imbroglio
Inseparable
Mouse
The Man from Death
Watch Me
Wolf of Vengeance
BEST FANTASY SHORT
All the Marbles
Girl of My Dreams
Other People’s Heads
Spiritus Lepus
The Black Cat
The Faceless Man
The Ningyo
BEST HORROR SHORT
Banshee
Bestia
Curve
Excarnate
Monsters
Nail
The Plague
BEST SCI-FI SHORT FILM
Eldritch Code
FTL
Memoir
Populace
Real Artists
The Tinwife
Transit Conjunction
BEST STUDENT SHORT
Buckets
Home Education
Icarus
Pollution of the Heart
See You Yesterday
Viola vs. The Vampire King
Visitors
BEST UTAH PRODUCTION
Entanglement
Maggie
Pasghetti
Raisin
The Inside
They Live Inside Us
White Ghost
BEST ANIMATED FILM
Digital Romance
Hive
Killer Recipe
Mary and Marsha in the Manor of Madness
Pizza Face
Quitting Time
Vocabulary 1
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
Atlas World
F*** Everything
Happy
Little Dude Anthem
Love Like Lies
The Day of Awakening
The World Ender
BEST WEB SERIES
Aero: Origins
Burning Violins
Clever Girl
Miss Beverly Hills Ghost
Scary Endings
The Street Wizard’s Apprentice
You Only Die Once
BEST YOUTH FILM
Jouska (Winner)
BEST DIRECTOR – SHORT
Alfred J Hemlock
Bestia
Icarus
Meow
The Faceless Man
The Last Light
The Ningyo
BEST ACTOR – SHORT
Circles – Oliver Maltman
Girl of My Dreams – Aaron Kuban
G**dammit – Davison Locksley
Icarus – Jason Tobias
Jules D. – Lucia Pollan
Populace – Jamie Pigott
Unto Death – Tim Blackwell
BEST ACTRESS – SHORT
Alfred J Hemlock – Renaye Loryman
Liz Drives – Sophia Davey
Monsters – Caitlin Carmichael
Nocturnally Yours – Ellary Poerfield
Noro – Marie Sophon
The Inside – Julia Fae
Undress Me – Lee Marshall
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – SHORT
Alfred J Hemlock – Tristan Mckinnon
All the Marbles – Carl Petersen
Born of Sin – James Henderson
Meow – Charles Hubbell
Pendulum – Scott Michael Wagstaff
The Call of Charlie – Evan Arnold
Three Skeleton Key – Dan White
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – SHORT
Icarus – Julia Farino
Imbroglio – Zoe Bell
Maggie – Shiloh Nyce Despain
Mouse – Vanessa Wasche
Nocturnally Yours – Bonnie Aarons
Real Artists – Tamlyn Tomita
The Witching Hour – Amber Patino
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST – SHORT
(11 nominees + 1 secret nominee)
A Knock at the Door
All the Marbles
Alternative Math
Artificial White
Carved
Dawn of the Deaf
Imbroglio
Inseperable
Native
Spiritus Lepus
The Call of Charlie
BEST SCREENPLAY – SHORT
All the Marbles
Buckets
Dawn of the Deaf
Monsters
Nocturnally Yours
Real Artists
The Ningyo
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY – SHORT
Black Ring
Homesick
Inseperable
Mauvaises Têtes
Noro
The Ningyo
The Plague
BEST SCORE – SHORT
All the Marbles
Might
Monsters
Passage of Flick
The Ningyo
The Tinwife
They Live Inside Us
BEST SOUND – SHORT
2AM
Feeding Time
I Am the Doorway
Nail
Spiritus Lepus
The Ningyo
Transit Conjunction
BEST EDITING – SHORT
2AM
Back Track
iMedium
Meow
Passage of Flick
Solved
The Man from Death
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN/ART DIRECTION – SHORT
All the Marbles
Buckets
Jules D.
Other People’s Heads
Raisin
The Incredible Tale of the Incredible Woman-Spider
The Ningyo
BEST COSTUMES – SHORT
Breaker
Might
Native
Other People’s Heads
Spiritus Lepus
The Incredible Tale of the Incredible Woman-Spider
The Ningyo
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS – SHORT
FTL
Girl of My Dreams
Icarus
Leviticus 24:20
Might
Nimmer
The Ningyo
BEST MAKEUP – SHORT
Excarnate
Hope
Ink
Spiritus Lepus
The Call of Charlie
The Man Who Caught a Mermaid
Undress Me
The following nominees were culled from a process that began with over 1,000 submissions to the 2017 festival. Each category, unless otherwise noted, has 8 nominees. Categories were expanded this year to include more awards, many of which will now be awarded a high quality, brushed silver plaque while the major categories will be awarded the coveted FilmQuest Cthulhu Trophy at the Closing Night Awards Ceremony September 16th, 2017 at the Covey Center for the Arts in Provo, Utah.
As usual, the secret nominee will be announced at the Awards Ceremony itself. FilmQuests unique approach to keeping nominees, and potential winners (as has often been the case), on their toes has proven to be a favorite of many and adds an element of surprise.
In order for a category winner to receive a FilmQuest Cthulhu Trophy, it must be a major category (Best of, Best Actor, Actress, Director, Screenplay, etc.). All other categories will receive a high quality plaque for their win. We do provide a way for all winners to also receive a Cthulhu Trophy if so desired through our award manufacturer at Society Awards. We cut back on Cthulhu’s in 2017 (while still giving out over 20!) in order to hand out more awards, and recognize both the shorts and features more fully.