"Bacchanalia" to be released on DVD in October - Pre-order now!

"Bacchanalia" is finally coming to DVD in North America in October and is available for pre-order now!
Written and directed by Gary Meyer, starring Lucinda Rhodes Thakrar, Miglen Mirtchev, Kim Sønderholm, J.C. Montes-Roldan, Kasia Koleczek, Mariana Peñalva, Kyle Underwood, Edmund Digby-Jones and many others.
What seems like an innocent wine tasting weekend turns into a bizarre, wicked, sensually overheated debauchery, culminating in a murderous grand finale evening and fateful morning after.
Originally shot in 2013 in and around Nice, France under the working title "The Winedancers", since shown at a special screening during Cannes and a couple of other film festivals around the globe, "Bacchanalia" is now released onto DVD on October 10, 2017 courtesy of Bayview Entertainment and Gravitas Ventures.
For more information see IMDb or for pre-order visit Amazon.com