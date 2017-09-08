"Bacchanalia" to be released on DVD in October - Pre-order now!

"Bacchanalia" is finally coming to DVD in North America in October and is available for pre-order now!

Written and directed by Gary Meyer, starring Lucinda Rhodes Thakrar, Miglen Mirtchev, Kim Sønderholm, J.C. Montes-Roldan, Kasia Koleczek, Mariana Peñalva, Kyle Underwood, Edmund Digby-Jones and many others.

What seems like an innocent wine tasting weekend turns into a bizarre, wicked, sensually overheated debauchery, culminating in a murderous grand finale evening and fateful morning after.

Originally shot in 2013 in and around Nice, France under the working title "The Winedancers", since shown at a special screening during Cannes and a couple of other film festivals around the globe, "Bacchanalia" is now released onto DVD on October 10, 2017 courtesy of Bayview Entertainment and Gravitas Ventures.