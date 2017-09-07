Aardman Animation's EARLY MAN Delights With New Trailer

Nick Park, the Oscar winning creator of Wallace and Gromit, directs his first film since 2008's short A Matter of Loaf and Death with Aardman's new animated feature Early Man. Featuring an all-star cast of British thesps, including Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston, Maisie Williams and Richard Ayoade, Early Man takes us back to the prehistoric era, where caveman Dug (Redmayne) gets separated from his tribe and whisked off to a dazzling modern civilization reveling in the Bronze Age under the rule of Hiddleston's Lord Nooth.

Employing glorious stop-motion animation, Aardman's first feature since 2015's excellent Shaun the Sheep Movie is immediately recognisable as the work of the celebrated British studio, and the new trailer seems to tick all the boxes in terms of humour, action, energy and charm. Check it out below and let us know what you think. Early Man is scheduled for release in January 2018.