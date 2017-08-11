"Your Flesh, Your Curse" trailer and upcoming premiere date!

"Your Flesh, Your Curse" is the 5th feature film from 25-year-old filmmaker Kasper Juhl. His previous work includes feature films such as "Sunken Danish", "Madness of Many", "Monstrosity", and the award winning social realistic horror film "A.G.W.A.U." (aka "A God Without a Universe").

After being brutally murdered, the troubled girl Juliet White ends up in a limbo, where a spiritual guide forces her soul to re-live repressed memories. A beautiful, yet highly disturbing, tale of madness, violence, sex, torture, life and death.

Written and directed by Kasper Juhl while produced by Kasper Juhl and Anders Nordahl.

Starring Marie-Louise Damgaard as Juliet White along with Rose Milling, Bill Hutchens, Kim Sønderholm, Paw Terndrup and many more.