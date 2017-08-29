Watch Branko Tomovic's award winning short thriller RED starring Dervla Kirwan and Francesca Fowler

The gritty and edgy thriller RED is set in the underground world of illegal organ smuggling, the so-called red market.

It's the directing debut of Branko Tomovic (24: Live Another Day) and stars Dervla Kirwan (Ondine, Interlude in Prague, Trautmann) as the violent cruel crime boss with Francesca Fowler (Doctor Who, Rome, Closure).

Niklas, a surgeon who lives a life of solitude and is tormented by self hatred, performs regular illegal surgeries for the red market. He works together with Mia, a young prostitute who lures her clients in and drugs them. Niklas is looking for a way out of this dark world, but owes his life to their violent crime boss Ed, who would rather kill him then let him go.

The 20-minute film has won numerous awards and nominations on the international film festival circuit, including BAFTA and European Film Award qualifying festivals, such as San Diego International Film Festival, Tangier International Film Festival, International Short Film Festival in Drama, Naperville Independent Film Festival, Maverick Movie Awards, Winchester Short Film Festival, North Hollywood Cinefest, Berlin Independent Film Festival, Carmarthen Bay Film Festival, Underground Cinema Awards, Grenzland-Filmtage Selb, Kraljevski Film Festival, Scenecs Film Festival and many more.

Watch the film now on: https://vimeo.com/158825453