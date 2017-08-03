Trailer for Norwegian horror comedy "Vidar the Vampire" is out!

Vidar the Vampire is a Norwegian ultra low budget horror-comedy produced by UFOh! The film is set to premiere at The Norwegian International Film Festival in Haugesund on August 23rd, 2017 and will screen at both Fantasy Filmfest, Germany and FilmQuest, USA in September, 2017.

The film is self-financed with a budet totalling approximately USD 60.000,-.

The making of Vidar the Vampire has been an entirely organic process from beginning to end, both by choice and necessity. We started writing the script in 2012, shot and edited a pilot in 2013, went back to the drawing board and rewrote the script over and over from 2013 to 2015. The rest of the film was shot on and off from 2015 through 2016, while continuously making changes in the script based on the footage acquired. This on-and-off process of filmmaking was necessary due to seasonal based scenes and the fact that our core crew members were reliant on side jobs to be able to support themselves.

Vidar the Vampire follows typical genre conventions but with an energetic twist and innovation.

Synopsis:

Vidar Haarr is a 33 year old, sexually frustrated bachelor farmer who leads a Christian, monotonous and strenuous working life on his mother's farmstead in the Western outskirts of Norway. In a desperate attempt to break free from routine, Vidar prays to a higher power to grant him a life without boundaries. Unfortunately, his prayers are heard and Vidar wakes up one evening as the Prince of Darkness in sin city, Stavanger.

Cast and crew:

Starring: Thomas Aske Berg, Brigt Skrettingland, Kim Sønderholm, Marit Sanden

Written and directed by: Thomas Aske Berg & Fredrik Waldeland

Director of photography: John Iver Berg

Editor: Tommy Enervold Jørpeland

Sound: Jan Erik Hagevold

Music: General Forsamling, Kriminell Kunst & Thomas Aske Berg

Producer: Thomas Aske Berg

Production company: UFOh! ( www.UFOh.no )