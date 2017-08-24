THE VILLAINESS Exclusive Clip: Watch This Twice and Call Me in the Morning

As you might expect from its title, The Villainess revolves around a female assassin. Our own Pierce Conran notes in his review that it excels in its action scenes, and that may be all you need to know.

But if you'd like to know more, read Pierce's review and/or the interview with director Jung Byung-Gil that Diva Velez shared with us, or watch the clip below.

Or watch the clip twice and then call me in the morning; I've watched it a few times now and I'm exhausted just watching it! The Villainess opens in select U.S. theaters tomorrow (Friday, August 25).