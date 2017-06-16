THE VILLAINESS Trailer: Oh, My, Watch Out for the Broken Glass and Bones

After debuting at the Cannes Film Festival last month, Korean action movie The Villainess is preparing for theatrical release in Asia -- and the trailer looks spectacular.

If you'd like the particulars, may I point you to our own Pierce Conran's review, which concluded:

The Villainess is a welcome antidote to the increasingly familiar and polished thrillers that Korea has become so adept at churning out, although one marred by a baffling storyline. Its deliberately overwrought melodrama offers a certain charm yet it surely could have benefited from a more streamlined revenge narrative à la John Wick, which would have left it all the time in the world to focus on blood, guts and careening vehicles.

That may all be true -- I agree with most of Pierce's opinions -- but I still gotta say: watch this trailer.

Next month, the film will be screening at festivals in Korea (BiFan), Canada (Fantasia) and the US (New York Asian). It's opening in theaters in Hong Kong right about now.