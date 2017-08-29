The End Is Here! Watch The Full APOCALYPSE NOW NOW Short Film Now!

We've been keeping a close eye on South African urban fantasy Apocalypse Now Now here for some time now [perhaps just a tiny bit because I'm one of the producers on it] and now following the release of the trailer and poster art the full seven minute short film has arrived online for your viewing pleasure.

Snarky, monster-porn-dealing teen, Baxter Zevcenko, might be a serial killer. His girlfriend, Esme, is missing, and he’s the prime suspect. To clear his name, he’ll turn to Cape Town’s grizzliest, drunkest bounty hunter, Jackson ‘Jackie’ Ronin. Little does he know that Ronin is a supernatural bounty-hunter, and that he’s about to be dragged headlong into a deep, dark Cape Town underbelly full of monsters and myth, shadowy government forces, bloodthirsty crow-men and a conspiracy across time and space.

Adapted from the novel by Charlie Human, this current short is designed as a proof of concept for an in development feature drawn from the same novel - a little something to give a taste of the main characters and the world they inhabit. At the helm here is director Michael Matthews and his writing / producing partner Sean Drummond - the same duo is also behind South African western Five Fingers For Marseilles, which is about to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival - with Oscar nominated District Nine writer Terri Tatchell currently hard at work on the feature adaptation.

But enough of that ... you're here to witness a moderately sociopathic teenager and his lunatic companion stare down a giant monster and we're here to share that with you. Check out the short below and let us know what you think!