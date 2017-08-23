FIVE FINGERS FOR MARSEILLES: Watch The Gorgeous First Trailer For South African Western

We've been keeping a close eye on South African western Five Fingers For Marseilles for quite some time now. We posted two sets of still images from the production, noting at the time that this was going to be a simply gorgeous production, and now - a day after the film was announced in selection at the Toronto International Film Festival - we get to see those images in motion with the release of the first trailer. And, hell yeah, they look even better moving.

Twenty years ago, the young ‘Five Fingers’ fought for the rural town of Marseilles, against brutal police oppression. Now, after fleeing in disgrace, Tau returns, seeking peace. Finding the town under new threat, he must reluctantly fight to free it. Will the Five Fingers stand again?

A long time passion project from director Michael Matthews, writer-producer Sean Drummond and their Be Phat Motel film company, Five Fingers has ambitions well beyond the scope of what you normally see coming out of South Africa and the results of nearly a decade of work getting to this point look remarkable. There's a wave of talent emerging from South Africa at the moment and these two - who are also deeply involved in upcoming urban fantasy Apocalypse Now Now - are very much part of the vanguard leading the charge.

Vuyo Dabula, Hamilton Dhlamini, Zethu Dlomo, Kenneth Nkosi, Mduduzi Mabaso, Aubrey Poolo, Lizwi Vilakazi, Warren Masemola, Dean Fourie, Anthony Oseyemi, Brendon Daniels and Jerry Mofokeng star. Check out the trailer below!

[Full disclosure: XYZ Films are representing the film for sales and I am personally the lead producer on Apocalypse Now Now so, yeah, there are personal ties here and I'm very proud to consider these guys - along with fellow producer Dylan Voogt and others involved here - friends and colleagues. So, yeah, bias. But seriously ... take a look at the trailer and tell me the enthusiasm is misplaced ...]