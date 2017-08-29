Locarno Coverage Hollywood Videos Movie Posters Indie News Hollywood Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
Community Content

“Real Artists” proves its real artistry, winning two awards in one weekend

Ryan Davis
Contributor
Sign-In to Vote
“Real Artists” proves its real artistry, winning two awards in one weekend

Director Cameo Wood had a very busy weekend, traveling from Indiana to California to accept TWO awards for her film, “Real Artists.

 

The science fiction short won “Best VFX” at the prestigious HollyShorts festival in Los Angeles, and “Best Science Fiction Film” at GenCon in Indianapolis.

 

"Real Artists" (previously featured in indieWIRE) explores the future of creativity. It stars renowned actress Tamlyn Tomita (“Four Rooms,” “The Joy Luck Club,” “The Day After Tomorrow”) and marks the debut of Tiffany Hines (“24: Legacy,” “Bones”) in a sci-fi indie role.

 

Director Cameo Wood has studied artificial intelligence and neuroscience at Simon's Rock College of Bard and Duke University, participating in the first “Original Imitation Game” (aka Turing Test) as seen in Wired.

 

Set in an unsettling tomorrow, "Real Artists" is the new sci-fi short film from award-winning director/screenwriter Cameo Wood (Dukha in Summer) and based on the short story by Hugo, Nebula, and World Fantasy-winning author Ken Liu (The Grace of Kings). 
 

In addition to pushing boundaries by exploring technological issues that are about to radically change the film industry, "Real Artists" was produced with a cast & crew that consisted of 75% women, and 50% people of color.

Real Artists - Trailer from Charming Stranger Films on Vimeo.

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
cameo woodhollyshortstamlyn tomitatiffany hines
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.