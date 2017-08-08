Fantasia Coverage International News Hollywood News Animation International Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

mother!: Jennifer Lawrence Gets in a Satanic Panic in Creepy First Trailer

Asian Editor; Hong Kong, China (@Marshy00)
Sign-In to Vote
mother!: Jennifer Lawrence Gets in a Satanic Panic in Creepy First Trailer

The influence of Dario Argento and Roman Polanski continues to run strong in the work of Darren Aronofsky if the first full trailer for his latest, mother!, is anything to go by.

Jennifer Lawrence stars as a young woman whose efforts to create a happy new home for herself and husband Javier Bardem are quickly undone by the arrival of Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer's weirdo house guests. 

Brendan Gleeson, Domhnall Gleeson and Kristen Wiig flesh out the supporting cast, while Aronofsky's regular cinematographer Matthew Libatique is behind the camera and Oscar-winning composer Johann Johannsson provides the score.

mother! will premiere at the Venice Film Festival this September, before heading to Toronto and opening in the US and UK the same month. Check out the trailer below.

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
darren aronofskyed harrisjavier bardemjennifer lawrencemichelle pfeiffermother

More about mother!

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.