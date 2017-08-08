mother!: Jennifer Lawrence Gets in a Satanic Panic in Creepy First Trailer

The influence of Dario Argento and Roman Polanski continues to run strong in the work of Darren Aronofsky if the first full trailer for his latest, mother!, is anything to go by.

Jennifer Lawrence stars as a young woman whose efforts to create a happy new home for herself and husband Javier Bardem are quickly undone by the arrival of Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer's weirdo house guests.

Brendan Gleeson, Domhnall Gleeson and Kristen Wiig flesh out the supporting cast, while Aronofsky's regular cinematographer Matthew Libatique is behind the camera and Oscar-winning composer Johann Johannsson provides the score.

mother! will premiere at the Venice Film Festival this September, before heading to Toronto and opening in the US and UK the same month. Check out the trailer below.