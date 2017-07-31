Jennifer Lawrence In First Unhinged Footage From Aronofsky's MOTHER!

Mothers can be difficult, a fact clearly not unnoticed in Darren Aronofsky's upcoming mother!

The acclaimed director of Black Swan, The Fountain and The Wrestler has played with genre trappings throughout his career and has been talking about his upcoming Jennifer Lawrence starrer as the most overtly horror picture of his career. And with the first teaser having just dropped, well, yep. That seems fair.

Javier Bardem, Michelle Pfeiffer and Domnhall Gleeson also star here and this is looking tasty. Check out the tease below!