Michael Sheen And David Tennant to Star in Amazon's GOOD OMENS

In case you missed it yesterday, absolutely wondrous news has come that UK thespians Michael Sheen and David Tennant will be taking the lead in Amazon's adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's novel Good Omens.

The show is set in 2018 on the brink of an apocalypse as humanity prepares for a final judgment. But Aziraphale, a somewhat fussy angel, and Crowley, a demon, aren’t enthusiastic about the end of the world, and can’t seem to find the Antichrist. Sheen will play the role of Aziraphale, while Tennant will play Crowley. It will consist of six one-hour episodes.

Sheen released a statement in the same article from Variety

“I first read ‘Good Omens’ as a teenager and it’s been one of my favourite stories ever since,” Sheen said in a statement to Variety. “To be part of the team entrusted with bringing it alive on screen is a bit of a dream come true to be honest. To work alongside Neil, who I think is one of the greatest storytellers of all time, is incredibly exciting. And, just like the rest of the world, I’m a huge fan of David’s so I relish trying to save it with him.”

This is great news. I liked Amazon's American Gods adaptation enough. I did not absolutely love it, but I liked it. But I have been waiting, waiting, waiting for someone to adapt something from Pratchett that I could fall in love with.