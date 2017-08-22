Mayhem 2017: Live Reading of a Thought-Lost Hammer Script, HABIT And MAYHEM Added to Festival

Damn, now this latest addition to this year's Mayhem Film Festival in Nottingham, UK, sounds very cool.

We at Screen Anarchy are always looking for events at film festivals that help round out our visits and still nothing compares to live events. Script readings, for example, when done well, are a lot of fun. A recently unearthed thought-lost script outline from the Hammer Scripts Archive, titled Zeppelin vs Pterodactyls, will be performed live during the festival this October.

Other than this terrific announcement two more titles have been added to the lineup. Joe Lynch's Mayhem and Simeon Halligan’s Habit have been added to the film lineup. Stay tuned for more announcements as the festival nears.