Mayhem 2017: Live Reading of a Thought-Lost Hammer Script, HABIT And MAYHEM Added to Festival

Mayhem Film Festival announces Zeppelin vs Pterodactyls, Habit and MayhemWith less than two months to go before the festival’s 13th edition, Mayhem is proud to announce two new titles and a special event as part of their programme.Building on the success of The Unquenchable Thirst of Dracula from the 2015 edition, Mayhem Film Festival will present a new live stage reading of an unmade Hammer production – the legendary Zeppelin vs Pterodactyls. Based on a thought-lost outline from the Hammer Scripts Archive, now faithfully expanded into a full-length script by Mayhem Co-Director, Steven Sheil (Mum & Dad, Dead Mine), Zeppelin vs Pterodactyls will take you on an epic sci-fi adventure to a lost world beyond the arctic snows where prehistoric creatures may still roam. If you couldn’t attend the 2015 production, expect an immersive ‘screenless cinema’ experience with actors bringing the screenplay vividly to life. This one of a kind event is made possible with thanks to Hammer Films and CATH (Cinema and Television History) Research Centre at DeMontfort University.In addition to this special live event, Mayhem is proud to announce two more films from their 2017 line-up, including Simeon Halligan’s Habit. In this subversive film from the director of White Settlers, a young man working in a massage parlour discovers something dangerous and sinister lurking in the mysterious room no.9. Director Simeon Halligan will present the film and take part in a post-screening Q&A.Wrapping up this second wave of announcements is Shudder's fittingly titled Mayhem, from American director Joe Lynch. Beyond the endless amusement of Mayhem screening at Mayhem, the film is a relentlessly fun corporate horror in which Derek Cho (Steven Yeun) finds himself trapped within the law firm he has just been fired from, as a super virus making people lose all of their inhibitions condemns the building to quarantine.Mayhem Film Festival will take place at Broadway, Nottingham on 12-15 October 2017. Early Bird passes are still available for a limited time only at the discounted rate of £65. For more information, please visit www.mayhemfilmfestival.com