"Lyst", Norwegian horror feature to hit Blu-Ray & DVD!

Lyst is the result of a small filmcompany (Eske & Horn filmproduksjon AS) on the westcoast of Norway´s wish to make a feature themself, back then not even thinking about release or distribution. Even though director Severin Eskeland already has a theatrical release on his hands from before (SNARVEIEN/DETOUR), the intention now was to produce outside the system, this way no one telling them what they could, or could not do. LYST is more or less non-budget, and we actually went around our little hometown asking for favours from local shops and companies. We got free hotelrooms, free food was delivered to the set, free clothes from one store, and we even got free plane tickets for some of the crew. Everything just sort of fell into place once the ball started to roll, and everyone in our little community chipped in with something.

Synopsis: A famous crime writer becomes a victim herself after a crazed fan brutally attacks her. She has now isolated herself in her apartment trying to cope and get on with her life, but when she starts to experience more and more strange events not only her psychiatrist, but she also starts to question where reality ends, and fantasy takes over. It doesn't take long before she is convinced that her attacker is back stalking her, filming her, but is everything just in her imagination?...

The film was eventualy picked up by Another World Entertainment, which got the film released in april into 85 cinemas in Norway, which is wide. It is also the first norwegian film in ten years to get the 18 certificate.

Named by the media as the most grotesque film in Norwegian filmhistory, LYST is now getting its Scandinavian Blu-Ray/DVD-release.

"It´s not a splatterfilm, although some media has used that description", the director says. "Others are calling it a rape-and-revenge film, and maybe there are some truth to both, but for me (Eskeland) this is a psycological thriller with some heavy doses of extreme violence and carnage here and there."

LYST has been screened at a couple of festivals in Scandinavia so far, but ofcourse we are now trying, and hoping to get in contact with salesagents who can bring the film outside of Scandinavia. We feel, and truly believe the film can fit into the international market, especially the horrorscene. The film was mainly intended for the die hard horrorfans, but it has also gotten many positive reviews from many of the norwegian media.