LEAGUE OF GENTLEMEN, The Local Show For Local People, Returns to BBC

The League of Gentlemen. Hinted at by its creators over the past few months the Brilliant news for fans of the comedic and horrific oddity. Hinted at by its creators over the past few months the Beeb has officially announced that the show will return to Royston Vasey for three episodes.

Mark Gatiss hinted at an anniversary special back in the Spring. Later, Reece Sheersmith chimed in early in the Summer, saying he was back to writing material for the show. The other two original members Steve Pemberton and Jeremy Dyson are also returning.

“As it gets closer to a 20 year anniversary, and that’s coming up, we will want to mark that in some way. I think there is still an appetite for it, people still remember it, we are all still great mates and I see no reason why not. We won't rush it, it's something we want to go get it right.”

It is unclear which anniversary they are honoring here. 2017 is the twentieth anniversary of when TLoG was first on the radio. The show debuted in 1999, so, if they are marking that anniversary instead it still means we have a while to wait before the new episodes return. If Sheersmith only started writing this Summer, you do not rush into something like this, mail it in, when your adoring fan base has torches and pitchforks at the ready.