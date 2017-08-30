JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK: HOUSEBOUND's Gerard Johnstone Brought in to Spruce up Script

A quick note was dropped last night that Warner Bros. has brought in Housebound's Gerard Johnstone to polish up the script for Justice League Dark.

Housebound, which got him in the door. His presentation did the rest. The WB are still looking for a director for the new film that centers around the characters John Constantine, Swamp Thing, Deadman, Zatanna and Etrigan the Demon. According to the report at Deadline the studio was already impressed with his horror comedy

We wonder if this suggests the tone that WB is going for with this upcoming project. Housebound was a excellent blend of horror and laughs. We are not suggesting that JLD should be laugh a minute but Johnstone's comedic instincts should at the very least help with the group dynamic.

We wish him well.