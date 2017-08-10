"Violent Starr", sci-fi adventure starring Michael Berryman! Trailer out now!

“Peace in the galaxy – or whats left of it – is crumbling. The evil god-like creature, the GODMICHAEL (Michael Berryman), a giant head floating in space and his evil minions are swarming out to eliminate creatures and races that the Godmichael deems ‘unworthy’.

No one knows what the criteria for his choices are, it’s a random elimination of individuals, a terror regime.

On one of Violent Starr (Bianca Bradey)’s ‘business trips’ as a space pirate she picks up a stranger with an unlikely cargo: The golden hand of the original Violent Starr.

Will she and her small crew of misfits get to the planet L where the Godmichael breeds his minions called the Loreks and destroy the energy field which protects the giant head? Will she shake all the bounty hunters off her tail?

Will she be able to handle her crew?”

"Violent Starr" is directed by Oliver Tietgen and produced by Jens Holzheuer, Matti Schindehütte, Patrick Templin, Oliver Tietgenand René Wiesner