Fantasia 2017: LOWLIFE's Ryan Prows on Murder, Locations and more

Great films often come out of nowhere. Such as the case with Lowlife, a thrilling crime caper directed by Ryan Prows. After its world premiere at Fantasia 2017, the director and his team have a very bright future ahead of them indeed. I spoke with him about making an indie film, what it feels like to be called the "next Tarantino," his cast, and more. Check out the trailer after the interview.

ScreenAnarchy: You have a cast of veritable unknowns, which is a huge part of what

makes Lowlife work. Mark Burnham, in particular, is terrifying. Tell us about why you cast

who you did.

Ryan Prows: I’d seen Mark in Wrong Cops, and loved his performance and presence in that film. I

think of him as the best berater in the business — he’s just such a pleasure to watch chew

someone’s ass up. He has this power to cut people down with just the tone of his voice. I knew

his character Teddy “Bear” Haynes needed some kind of vicious charm like that. He’s a character

everyone is eager to please, oddly enough, but he’s such an evil fuck and Mark was able to find

that balance. He’s also outnumbered, and needed to believably be our big bad threat when it all

hits the fan, and Mark delivered both the physical threat and psychopathic panache in spades.

Ricardo Adam Zarate, who played El Monstruo, came in for his audition wearing a suit. He sat

down and just immediately nailed his opening monologue from the film like it was coming off the

top of his head. We’d seen a few other people for the role, and been kind of snickering at the

funny parts of the delivery, but when Ricardo did it it felt real. There was no laughing, it was like

he was telling his actual life story. He was perfect. I later found out that he won Mr. Mexico, as did

his brother, and his FATHER! The legacy is all! He brought a lot of that to the role with him, but

we never really discussed it. I was also concerned about Ricardo being able to emote from under

the mask, and worked with our costumer Alicia Ast to make sure we could see enough of him, but

Ricardo did such an amazing job with it that you forget the mask is even there after a while.

I’d met Santana Dempsey (Kaylee) a few years before through mutual friends, and she was

always in the back of my mind as we were writing and starting to audition. Same with King Orba

(Dan). He was the lead in a friend’s short, and I’d been trying to figure out a role for him since.

Jose Rosete (Agent Fowler) came in to read cold and terrified me, he was so no-nonsense. Olivia

Benavides is the bravest woman I’ve ever met — she plays the woman in the opening basement

scene, and was game to push those scenes where they needed to go once we’d discussed it and

she knew it was important to go that far with the gore/nudity. We were super fortunate with our

cast. Everyone came ready to win.

Nice. Have you worked with those actors on previous projects?

I worked with Nicki Micheaux on my AFI thesis Narcocorrido — shout out to Andy Wolk, a

great director and instructor, for insisting Nicki consider doing the short! Lowlife actually started

with me trying to figure out how to work with Nicki again, and we worked to create a role you

knew she’d just crush. She’s also a strong physical presence, and it was unbelievable to watch

her literally transform in front of my eyes everyday into this small, meek, wounded person. We

built the rest of the stories around her character, Crystal, as we developed the project, so she’s

truly the heart of the film.

I’d also worked with Jon Oswald (Randy) previously on several sketches with Tomm Fondle, and

he co-starred in a web series Fondle did called Boomerang Kids. He’s a childhood friend of

co-writer/executive producer Jake Gibson and an honest-to-god savant! He was ridiculously easy

and fun to work with. I just hope we get to do another film before he skyrockets into the A-List and

we can’t afford him!

Shaye Ogbonna rounded out the main cast as Keith. Founding member of Tomm Fondle,

co-writer, and actor. He’s usually the lead in most of our sketches, and plays a flummoxed

straight man like no other.

Another powerful element of any film is a great script, which you have. However, there

are five writers credited on your script — did that make it difficult to get to a shooting

script or was it a fun experiment?

Thank you! It was actually a pretty smooth process. The five of us started a group out of AFI

that I previously mentioned, Tomm Fondle, and we’ve been writing together for years. We all

work on our own stuff independently, and form like Voltron when the world most needs us. The

Wu-Tang model of a screenwriting team, if you will. We’ve gone to meetings "Full Fondle" deep,

and it’s pretty hysterical. So we treated the process on Lowlife like a TV writer’s room. We broke

story together, went off and wrote segments individually, and then revised the full script as a

team. Tim Cairo & Jake Gibson were also producers on the film, Shaye was there playing Keith,

and Maxwell Towson was on set with us, so we always had a writer handy and were able to make

changes when needed during production. It worked out super great in the end, I think.

With so many characters, did you find it challenging to tell all of their stories?

It was a challenge, particularly in regards to managing shifting perspectives from segment to

segment. With the structure of the film being this looping narrative we keep doubling back on as

we follow each new protagonist, we ended up having to shoot those overlapping scenes together.

So that all took some real figuring to make sure we were in the correct character’s POV from take

to take. I think it ends up being really satisfying for the audience — you’re watching a fresh angle

of the same situation several times through. What does the new perspective bring to the scene,

or how do they complicate and hopefully deepen the story? That was really exciting to work out.

The project initially started as an anthology film. We were going to make each segment a more

contained vignette, and basically string a bunch of short films together. This was also the plan out

of practical necessity to ensure we’d actually be able to make the film. But we soon realized as

we were beating out the story that it would be so much more satisfying to start having the threads

overlap and the characters all start playing off each other, so that became a whole new puzzle to

solve in both writing and production. We really had to push to make that happen.

If you ran into any issues during production — any location, special effects, etc — I’d

love to hear how you overcame them.

We lost our main motel location the Friday before we started production that Monday. We

were going to be in the motel for a week, and the owner held us up at zero hour for a lot more

money. He had to shoot his shot, I get it, but it almost sank us! Luckily, the motel we ended up in

was a million times better for the film, so the movie gods were smiling down on us. But it was an

insane scramble to find a place, and then rethink shooting and design and all of that on the fly.

Everything else we faced were your typical low budget filmmaking problems. Locations always

being a nightmare.

The clock is not only your enemy, but a being of pure evil that’s trying to actively murder you, shooting between the greenlights. A great piece of advice I got, and one we used to the hilt on this film, is to make the budget your aesthetic. Not only use what you have, but make it the foundation of the film.

We couldn’t get a little 80s-style asshole Uzi I wanted Teddy to use, so we stuck every dumb attachment on the gun we could get him. It turned out so much funnier. Of course, he’s that guy that would buy stupid lasers and grips and scopes and whatever else!

It also helped that everyone on the team is a straight up filmmaking G! Cinematographer

Benjamin Kitchens did the damn thing to perfection! Production Designer Callie Andreadis made

everything out of nothing. Editors Brett Bachman & Jarod Shannon tag-teamed the cut. It was the

most fun I’ve ever had hanging with my very good buds, and we got to make this wild-ass movie

together! Super intense and stressful, but just the best time ever. We’ll never be this lucky again!

Were there any scenes you chose to cut? If so, what, and why?

Again, low budget filmmaking, so there wasn’t a lot of wiggle room to be shooting scenes we

weren’t going to use! We were able to reshoot the opening during production, which really helped.

The perspective beast reared its head on that one — we open the film with an ICE agent stomping

his way in to make an arrest, and I’d initially chose to play the scene from his perspective rather

than Crystal’s. It’s kind of interesting to look at the difference between the two scenes, but we

luckily figured it out and reshot it from her POV.

Any anecdotes from the set you’d like to share?

Callie, our production designer, came on-board right before production started and saved the

day. She immediately flew into action, and was driving all over town like crazy collecting set

dressing. When she bought a huge Santa Muerte statue to put out on the front lawn of la casa de

Monstruos, the seller did everything in their power to warn her off the purchase on some Gremlins

shit.

She sent us all a photo of her sitting in the cab of the truck with the lady of death, and that

was the last we heard from her... for an hour or so. Sure enough, she got in a wreck coming back.

She was fine, it was minor, so okay — keep it moving. We got a movie to make! As soon as she

puts the statue in the yard of the house we’re shooting at, the landlord shows up pissed and kicks

us out on some bullshit. The statue sat at co-writer/producer Tim Cairo’s house for weeks,

mysteriously moving from corner to corner under the cover of night. Producer Narineh Hacopian

eventually took the statue home with her for some reason, where it greets her and her husband at

the door in what I can only imagine is a terrifying daily ordeal.

Wow... How did you feel about the crowd reaction at Fantasia? I imagine you’ll come back

with more projects if you can!

It was incredible. I’d heard the audiences were insane, but you could hear a pin drop in the

quiet moments of the film. They were really engaged with it, and completely with us for the big

moments as well as the small. That was awesome to see.

The place was packed out, there was a line around the building, and the picture and sound was

top notch. The Q&A after was dope as well. They asked really smart questions and we all had a

good long nerd-out session! I’m a 100% Fantasia lifer going forward. Mitch and all the awesome

folks at the festival were so kind and supportive and really gave us a huge push! I owe them my

life! It’s genuinely the best fest ever!

I loved your film. In fact, I don’t feel shy about calling you the successor to Tarantino.

I’ve seen similar praise for your film in other outlets. Is this kind of talk overwhelming,

flattering, both? What’s your perspective?

RP: Wow! What do you say to that? It’s extremely overwhelming, of course. He’s a legend, and

set the gold standard. Tarantino got me deep diving into movies as a teen. He was my gateway

drug to world cinema, so he’s always been a huge influence on me and my filmmaking.

Although you’ve just had your world premiere of Lowlife, you probably have other

projects on the horizon. Is there anything you can discuss?

RP: I’m working on a feature version of Narcocorrido. It follows a singer and his family through

the narco music scene. Sort of a Sicario meets Boogie Nights. Fondle’s developing a television

series. We’ve jumped right back into tackling big themes of the day with all the tools we learned

off of Lowlife — horror, gonzo humor, and heart. I’m excited about that. And looking for more

projects to work with Nicki, Jonny, Burnham, Ricardo, and the rest of the gang!

Will we see more of El Monstro, perhaps?

RP: If it pleases the fates. There are many many many more stories to tell with these characters.

Too many, really. We could totally run a Lowlife franchise into the ground if they let us!

Is there anything else you’d like to talk about or share?

Big thanks to SA’s own, Jason Gorber, for wearing a Lowlife shirt on national television! A

VERY surreal sight to behold!

Thanks for taking the time to chat!

Thank you very much!