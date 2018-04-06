SXSW Coverage Weird News Weird Interviews All Features Hollywood Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

Exclusive LOWLIFE Clip: A Pregnancy Thing

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas (@peteramartin)
1
 Sign-In to Vote
Exclusive LOWLIFE Clip: A Pregnancy Thing

Though I've not yet seen Lowlife, which opens today, it certainly sounds like my kind of movie. We have a great, exclusive clip, which showcases a pregnant woman, a concerned man, another man with a swastika on his face, and unexpected, armed guests.

If you'd like some context for the clip before watching it, here you go!

"What happens when you throw together a fallen Mexican wrestler with serious rage issues, a just-out-of-prison ex-con with a regrettable face tattoo, and a recovering junkie motel owner in search of a kidney?

"That's the premise of the berserk, blood-spattered, and wickedly entertaining feature debut from Ryan Prows. Set amidst the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, Lowlife zigzags back and forth in time as it charts how fate -- and a ruthless crime boss -- connects three down-and-out reprobates mixed up in an organ harvesting scheme that goes from bad to worse to off-the-rails insane.

"Careening from savagely funny to just plain savage to unexpectedly heartfelt, this audacious thriller serves up nonstop adrenaline alongside hard-hitting commentary about the state of contemporary America."

Now, if you prefer an expert's critical opinion, I point you to the review by our own Kurt Halfyard, who concluded with the following sentiment after seeing the film at Fantasia last year:

"It is the filmmaking that seals the deal in this offbeat gem. "

Of course, you are more than welcome to read his review in its entirety.

For now, I warmly encourage you to watch the clip below, but please beware that it is a NSFW clip, due to language, so please affix headphones as needed to enjoy it in its natural, foul-mouthed state. And remember: it's a comedy!

More information is available at the official site.

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Jon OswaldMark BurnhamNicki MicheauxRicardo Adam ZarateRyan Prows

More from Around the Web

More about Lowlife

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2018 ScreenAnarchy LLC.