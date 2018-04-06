Exclusive LOWLIFE Clip: A Pregnancy Thing

Though I've not yet seen Lowlife, which opens today, it certainly sounds like my kind of movie. We have a great, exclusive clip, which showcases a pregnant woman, a concerned man, another man with a swastika on his face, and unexpected, armed guests.

If you'd like some context for the clip before watching it, here you go!

"What happens when you throw together a fallen Mexican wrestler with serious rage issues, a just-out-of-prison ex-con with a regrettable face tattoo, and a recovering junkie motel owner in search of a kidney?

"That's the premise of the berserk, blood-spattered, and wickedly entertaining feature debut from Ryan Prows. Set amidst the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, Lowlife zigzags back and forth in time as it charts how fate -- and a ruthless crime boss -- connects three down-and-out reprobates mixed up in an organ harvesting scheme that goes from bad to worse to off-the-rails insane.

"Careening from savagely funny to just plain savage to unexpectedly heartfelt, this audacious thriller serves up nonstop adrenaline alongside hard-hitting commentary about the state of contemporary America."

Now, if you prefer an expert's critical opinion, I point you to the review by our own Kurt Halfyard, who concluded with the following sentiment after seeing the film at Fantasia last year:

"It is the filmmaking that seals the deal in this offbeat gem. "

Of course, you are more than welcome to read his review in its entirety.

For now, I warmly encourage you to watch the clip below, but please beware that it is a NSFW clip, due to language, so please affix headphones as needed to enjoy it in its natural, foul-mouthed state. And remember: it's a comedy!

More information is available at the official site.

