DOWNSIZING Teaser: Matt Damon in Alexander Payne's Latest Suggests Size Isn't Everything

Alexander Payne's Downsizing opens the Venice Film Festival tonight and that occasions the first teaser, set to Talking Heads' very familiar tune "Once in a Lifetime."

Matt Damon leads the cast, which includes Kristen Wiig, Christoph Waltz, Hong Chau, Laura Dern, Jason Sudeikis, Alec Baldwin, and Neil Patrick Harris. After Venice, the film will be playing at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival. Here's a portion of their program note:

"It's the only rational solution. With human consumption rapidly exhausting Earth's resources and nowhere else to go, Norwegian scientists perfect a radical process: miniaturization. We can now shrink human beings down to the height of a hot dog, and that one hot dog can feed a human for a week."

Watch the teaser below.