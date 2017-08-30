Crowdfund This! DRAGON FORCE X Delivers Kung Fu And Kick-Arse Moustaches!

Here's what you need to know about upcoming Australian web series Dragon Force X: Writer-director-star Stuart Simpson references Manimal on the official pitch website. Yeah, that's right. Fuckin' Manimal. But if you need to know more than that Simpson has absolutely stellar taste in cult television here's a little synopsis for you:

In a seedy underworld of scum and villainy, where magic and wonder have been perverted by greed and a lust for power, assassin-for-hire Maddox Montana travels across strange and exotic lands in search of the Amulets of Fire, an ancient mystical force with the power to change reality. Desired by many, worthy of few, what begins as just another job turns into the adventure of a lifetime for Maddox and his gang of misfits, as they discover the full power and glory of Dragon Force X.

We've been fans of Simpson's work for a while here and the material he's put together for this so far is pretty great and we'd love to see more. The needs are modest, so check out the pitch video below and the crowd funding page here!