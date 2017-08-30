ANOTHER WOLFCOP: Black Fawn Distribution And A71 Entertainment Bring Sequel To Homes Early 2018

Another Wolfcop, the sequel to Lowell Dean's Canadian indie horror Wolfcop, will see a theatrical release just in time for Christmas this year through Cineplex. Our friends at Black Fawn Distribution have also announced that they have entered into a distribution deal with A71 Entertainment to release the film via Blu-ray/DVD/Digital early in 2018.

A month has passed since the eclipse transformed hard-drinking Officer Lou Garou into the crime fighting hellion WolfCop . Although the Shape Shifters controlling the town have been extinguished, Woodhaven is far from returning to normal. Lou’s liquor-fueled antics and full moon outbursts are seriously testing his relationship with Officer Tina Walsh – the new Chief of Police. An old friend has mysteriously reappeared with a truly bizarre secret to share, and a homicidal new villain has emerged from the shadows looking to finish what the Shape Shifters started. To defeat this lethal adversary, it will take more than a lone wolf packing a pistol. Prepare for the next chapter of “ WolfCop ” that will be more dirty and hairy than the original! Consider yourself warned.

Here are the relevant selections from the press release and the trailer below.

Vortex Words + Pictures have announced a new partnership with A71 Entertainment and Black Fawn Distribution to release the outrageously funny horror sequel, Another WolfCop in Canada. The film is a direct sequel to the 2014 festival cult hit WolfCop. Leo Fafard returns as WolfCop, with Yannick Bisson (TV’s Murdoch Mysteries) starring as super villain Sydney Swallows. The film also features special appearances from Canadian music icon Gowan and legendary filmmaker Kevin Smith. Another WolfCop is slated for a wide Cineplex theatrical release on Friday, December 8, 2017 with the film seeing a Blu-ray/DVD/Digital home entertainment release through A71 and Black Fawn in 2018.

Another Wolfcop continues the legend of alcoholic werewolf cop Lou Garou. This time around, WolfCop must spring into action to fight an eccentric businessman who has evil intentions of seducing Woodhaven’s residents with a new brewery and hockey team.

"A71 and Black Fawn Distribution are shining stars of Canadian Distribution,” states Vortex Words + Pictures President Bill Marks. “This partnership will satisfy the fans' bloodlust for Another WolfCop.”

“As fans of WolfCop, we believe this partnership is the right formula to release Another WolfCop properly across the country,” said Chad Maker, President of A71 Entertainment. “We look forward to working with Vortex and Black Fawn to bring this film to the current fan base and to new fans too. It’s going to be a blast.”

“It’s becoming increasingly clear that the fans are the ones that are driving this industry right now,” states Black Fawn Distribution’s Sales Manager C.F. Benner. “For Another WolfCop, it just made sense for Vortex, A71, and Black Fawn to work together and bring this juggernaut of a genre film to the rabid fan base that we know is out there.”

“Another WolfCop will be bigger and better, or to put it more appropriately for our burgeoning franchise, “dirtier and hairier.” This sequel will continue the storyline from the first film while improving things on every front. There will be deeper character development, storytelling and mythology...more iconic visuals and cinematography...better fights...and a crazy amount of “what did I just see” moments.”

- Lowell Dean, Director of the WolfCop Film Series

“We’re beyond excited for Black Fawn Distribution to become part of the WolfCop family. This film series is everything genre fans crave and the end result is a sequel that genuinely rocks. With the blood, liquor, guns and donuts pumped up to ridiculously awesome proportions, Another WolfCop truly is a fun experience. Plus, how cool is that poster?”

- C.F. Benner, Sales Manager, Black Fawn Distribution