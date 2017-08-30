A week to go: A sneak peak at Copenhagen Film Days 2017

Finally, after a long time of waiting we can reveal the official selections and a few juicy sneak pictures for COPENHAGEN FILM DAYS 2017 to be held in Copenhagen, Denmark September 9+10 - among other things it is our pleasure to have the European premiere of a film starring Linda Hamilton and William Sadler!

The programme will look like the following:

"The Farewell" (Svend Colding, Denmark)

"Lucid" (Henrik Bjerregaard Clausen, Denmark)

"Shoot Me Nicely" (Elias Plagianos, USA)

"Kerloster" (Ombeline de la Gournerie, France)

"The Bullet" (Sherwin Binguan, USA)

"Transmission" (Tom Hancock & Varun Raman, United Kingdom)

"The Night Circus" (Eskild Krogh, Denmark)

"Believe the Dance" (Thomas Aske Berg & John Iver Berg, Norway)

"The Suitor" (Alvaro Congosto, USA)

"Margherita" (Lorenzo Iannello, Italy)

"Uppvaktningen" (Jonathan Norberg, Sweden)

"Fars Pige" (Morten Greve Olsen, Denmark)

"Tide" (William Turner, Denmark)

"The Eve" (Luca Machnich, USA)

"What We Lose" (Jakob Valdemar Mørk, Denmark)

"The Day Trip - Evidence number 3" (Paolo Zaffaina & Alberto Guariento, Italy)

"The Cat" (Adrian Burt, Sweden)

"Legacy" (Claus Hvass, Denmark)

"Nomads" (Shanming Sally Guo, USA)

"Cold Void" (Claudio Marino, Sweden)

"Glass Between Us" (Manuel Schmitt, Germany)

"Internal Flight" (Andrii Andreiev & Olga Andreieva, Ukraine)

"Man Wife Clown" (Trine Nadia & Alaya Riefensthal, Denmark)

"Beyond the Baton" (Elena Mak, Jacqueline Mojazza, Daphne Zhu & Charissa Zou, USA)

"Antartica" (Andrii Andreiev & Olga Andreieva, Ukraine)