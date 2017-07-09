Edinburgh Film Festival Coverage Indie Reviews Trailers Documentaries All Features How ScreenAnarchy Works
Watch the trailer for Branko Tomovic's RED

RED is a dark thriller set in the underground world of illegal organ smuggling, the so-called red market. It’s the directorial debut of Branko Tomovic (24: Live Another Day, Entity, Fury) and stars Dervla Kirwan (Ondine, Interlude in Prague) with Francesca Fowler (Doctor Who).

It tells the story of a damaged and guilt-ridden man who works in this dangerous underground world but is trying to find a way out of it.

The British-German co-production has screened at prestigious festivals and already won numerous awards and nominations, including San Diego International Film Festival, Tangier International Film Festival, the European Film Award qualifying International Short Film Festival in Drama, Naperville Independent Film Festival, Maverick Movie Awards, Winchester Short Film Festival, North Hollywood Cinefest, Berlin Independent Film Festival, the BAFTA qualifying Carmarthen Bay Film Festival, Scenecs Film Festival....

Have a look at the official trailer from this edgy and gritty thriller below. And while RED is still enjoying the festival success at the moment, Branko is currently in pre-production with his new project "The Smell of Petrol", a short film about the refugee crisis and human trafficking, to be produced by Franziska Lindner and Katie Smith.

