Watch THE GIRL WITHOUT HANDS Trailer, Strikingly Different Animation

The trailer for The Girl Without Hands (La jeune fille sans mains) caught my eye because of its strikingly different animation style.

In her review for Variety, Alissa Simon notes: "Each shimmering frame is composed of multiple layers of diverse drawing and painting techniques and washes of color combined with 2D computer." The film, based on a tale by the Brothers Grimm, represents the feature debut of French animator Sébastien Laudenbach. From the official synopsis:

In hard times, a miller sells his daughter to the Devil. Protected by her purity, she escapes from the Devil who, in revenge, deprives her of her hands. So begins her long journey towards the light... but in spite of her resilience and the new protection of a handsome prince's estate, the Devil devises a plan of his own.

The Girl Without Hands features the voices of Anaïs Demoustier (The New Girlfriend) and Jérémie Elkaïm (Declaration of War). Via GKids, it will open in New York at the IFC Center on Friday, July 21, in Minneapolis at the MSP Film Society on July 23, in Los Angeles at Laemmle Music Hall 3 on August 4, and then in select theaters in the U.S. in the following weeks.

I found the trailer to be mesmerizing. You can watch it below.