Neill Blomkamp Tackles Creature Features With ZYGOTE Short

Ever wondered how Dakota Fanning would fare against a hideous abomination ‘Frankensteined’ together from a multitude of limbs harvested from several bodies? Well, you’re in luck because so has mad scientist Neill Blomkamp!

What the latest Oats offering lacks in originality (The Thing anyone?) it amply makes up for with crazy special effects, resulting in a short that is as atmospheric as it is suspenseful. Behold Zygote as it shambles through the hallways of an Antarctic research facility in hot pursuit of the last survivor: