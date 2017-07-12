Long Island International Film Expo kicks off today

The Long Island International Film Expo celebrates its 20th anniversary with this year's festival. Presented by the Long Island Film/TV Foundation and the Nassau County Film Commission, the festival, which runs through July 20, is a popular showcase for filmmakers — some locally grown, some from out of state, others from out of the country — to screen their latest projects.

Highlights of the 2017 festival include Good Bones by Tim Bohn, Yellow Fever by Kat Moon, Pinch by Jake Lloyd, Red by Branko Tomovic, An Evening of Eternity by Constantin Maier and many more.

The Expo also features panels and discussions geared toward filmmakers, including a roundtable with officials from the New York State Governor’s Office of Motion Picture & Television Development that takes place Friday afternoon.

For complete line-up of films and schedule visit: http://longislandfilm.com