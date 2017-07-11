Fantasia Coverage Cult Movies Zombie Movies International Reviews Weird News How ScreenAnarchy Works

Have Your Say: What's The Best Film Made By Andrei Tarkovsky?

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
Yesterday, our Matt Brown shared his thoughts about Criterion's new release of Andrei Tarkovsky's Stalker, a film considered by many to be the man's masterpiece. Matt had his reservations about that, but did not deny that something brilliant (if very elusive) is happening in that film.

Thing is, to some extent you can say that about each and every one of Andrei Tarkovsky's films. The Russian auteur may not have made all that many films, in fact Curzon Arificial Eye fitted them all in one medium-sized boxset last month, but each of them has its fans and detractors.

Of course, this makes him an excellent topic for our question of the week!

So, let's discuss: what's the best film Andrei Tarkovsky made?
Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!

  • dustin chang

    Andrei Rublev

  • Todd Harrington

    THE MIRROR is the one I go back to the most.

  • halo2something

    Same here.

