Guanajuato 2017 Dispatch: Film Awards Go To SEXY DURGA, LOS AÑOS AZULES, An More

Probably the coolest moment of the Guanajuato International Film Festival closing ceremony was when a bunch of Indian guys appeared on screen, visibly delighted as their film, Sexy Durga - "a chilling and bold accomplishment in the evolution of the Indian thriller” in words of our own J Hurtado - had won the top prize of the 20th edition of the Mexican fest. Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan couldn’t attend the event but he, together with his crew, shared a video from the set of his new project to thank the GIFF.

Other films that got awards were Los años azules, the latest effort from the team behind 2013’s Somos Mari Pepa; and Etiqueta no rigurosa, a documentary about the first gay marriage in Baja California, Mexico. In the galley below you can check out the full list of awarded features and shorts.