Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles Announces its 2017 Lineup: HOTEL SALVATION, A DEATH IN THE GUNJ, SEXY DURGA, and More

AABA (GRANDFATHER) India/2016/21mins/DCP/Apatani Los Angeles Premiere Director: Amar Kaushik Logline:A beautiful and haunting meditation on the transience of life, set amidst the stunning remote valleys of Arunachal Pradesh. In a remote valley of Aruchanal Pradesh, a young girl faces the impending death of her beloved grandfather. As she watches him meticulously prepare a comfortable resting place, she struggles to reconcile her own feelings of grief with her grandfather's unnervingly gentle approach to dying. But even in death, life can take an unexpected turn. A tender and haunting meditation on life's eternal cycle. The film won the Best Short Film award in the Generation Kplus section of the Berlin Film Festival. CITY OF LOVE (BHALOBASHAR SHOHOR) India/2016/29mins/DCP/Bengali, Hindi, English, Arabic World Premiere Director: Indranil Roychowdhury Logline: After fleeing war-torn Syria, a young mother in Kolkata must face the grim reality of caring for her invalid child. A Hindu woman elopes with her Muslim lover to Syria where he has found construction work. The couple's dreams for a better life together appear to be well within reach, especially with the birth of a beautiful daughter. But a few years later, the woman is back in Kolkata, waiting to hear news about her husband from the Indian embassy in Damascus, and struggling to care for her invalid child. Masterfully directed by IFFLA alum Indranil Roychowdhury (PHORING) this gripping portrait of a decimated family's struggle for survival captures the catastrophic consequences of war with clarity and a rawness of emotion that is at once harrowing and imperative. DEVI (GODDESS) India/2017/13mins/DCP/Hindi, Bengali, English World Premiere Director: Karishma Dube Logline: A young woman's attraction for her childhood maid ignites familial and social strife within a New Delhi household. Harassed by her peers for exploring her sexual desires with women, Tara, an impulsive teenager, defiantly stands up against an upper middle class upbringing firmly rooted in tradition and good social standing. But her stance within New Delhi's classist and homophobic society will be put to the test when her attraction to her childhood maid starts to wreak havoc within her family. Artful direction and gripping performances by Aditi Vasudev, Priyanka Bose and Tanvi Azmi shine in this piercing examination of sexuality, class and the chains of privilege.

DISCO OBU India/2017/20mins/DCP/ Hindi, English, Kannada U.S. Premiere Director: Anand Kishore Logline: A TV crew films a day in the life of a former Bollywood superstar turned rickshaw driver, eager to capture a tragic portrait of a broken man. The only problem is, the man couldn’t be happier with his life. A clumsy TV crew documents a day in the life of Obu, a rickshaw driver who decades ago used to be a Bollywood sensation as the star of the film Disco Das. Determined to make a marketable tearjerker, the crew will do whatever it takes to capture a portrait of a broken man who still laments his tragic fall from riches to rags. The only problem is, Obu couldn’t be happier with his life. This acutely observed tale is a humorous and poignant take on the ephemeral nature of fame and man’s affection for the tragedy of others. The film won a Special Jury Mention at the Clermont-Ferrand International Film Festival. GUDH (NEST) India/2015/28mins/DCP/Nepali U.S. Premiere Director: Saurav Rai Logline: Delicate threads of a lost childhood unravel as a young boy recalls the rural life he led with his parents, before political strife forced him to move to the city. Threads of a lost childhood unravel, as a ten-year-old boy recalls the rural life he led with his parents before political strife forced him to move to the city with his grandparents. Evocatively photographed, this tender exploration of the profound powers of memory and the delicate fabric of childhood immerses us into a fluid world of breathtaking wonder and immense feeling. The film premiered at Cannes’ Cinefondation. INFILTRATOR Turkey/2016/15mins/DCP/Punjabi U.S. Premiere Director: Gurvinder Singh Logline: A curious pigeon intrudes upon the wedding preparations of a police officer, instantly igniting commotion in the security operations of the Indo-Pakistan border area. A curious pigeon barges into the home ofa police officer, disrupting the wedding preparations that are underway. Spotting a cryptic message on its wings, the officer takes the bird to the police station and soon an investigation is underway that causes havoc in the security operations of the Indo-Pakistan border. Based on true events and masterfully directed by Gurvinder Singh (THE FOURTH DIRECTION), this satirical take on the Indo-Pakistani conflict is an insightful commentary on the absurdity of rigid divides, and the whirlwinds of fear and paranoia that can turn even a symbol of peace into a fearsome enemy. MILES OF SAND India/Sweden/2016/12mins/DCP/Hindi North American Premiere Director: Sonejuhi Sinha Logline: Under mounting pressure from her lenders, a single mother in rural India faces an impossible dilemma. Working as a mourner for hire at village funerals to supplement her meager income, a single mother in Rajasthan faces an impossible dilemma when the village elders demand repayment of their loan. Formidably performed by the talented Tannishtha Chatterjee (PARCHED, ISLAND CITY) and evocatively photographed amidst a vast arid landscape, this haunting character study rises into a powerful outcry against a patriarchal society’s deep-rooted system of legitimized abuse. SPICE SISTERS Australia/2016/15mins/DCP/English North American Premiere Director: Sheila Jayadev Logline: Tired of slaving over delicious meals that are taken for granted by their own families, two middle-aged women decide to spice things up by pursuing a place on a popular reality cooking show. Tired of slaving over delicious meals that are taken for granted by their own families, Rohini and Asha, two middle-aged Indian women living in suburban Australia, decide to spice things up by setting their sights on winning a spot on the nation’s most popular reality cooking show. A heartfelt tale of disillusionment turns into a joyous celebration of the mighty untapped potential of middle age, for those who believe that dreams do not have an expiration date. SWEETHEART (KAMUKI) India/2016/24mins/DCP/Malayalam North American Premiere Director: Christo Tomy Logline:When a feisty teenager discovers she is pregnant, nothing can stop her from reclaiming her estranged boyfriend back into her life. When Divya, a feisty school girl, discovers she is pregnant, nothing can stop her from tracking down her estranged boyfriend and claiming him back into her life. Delicate emotions are examined with impeccable precision in this intimate and nuanced exploration of the ephemeral nature of young love and its mighty illusions, that are forces to be reckoned with. The film won an Indian National Award for Direction. THE KILL India/USA/2016/15mins/DCP/Marathi Los Angeles Premiere Director: Anay Tarnekar Logline: A man’s trusting relationship with another wild beast is put to the test. Loathed by his wife for drinking away her meager income and facing pressure from his lenders, a debt-ridden tribal man in central India struggles to keep afloat. When an opportunity arises for the man to shed the web of shame he’s been living under, his trusting relationship with a formidable beast will be put to the test. Silences speak loudly in this haunting examination of man’s eternal rivalry with nature, framed by evocative visuals, and anchored by engrossing performances from Girish Kulkarni and Radhika Apte.