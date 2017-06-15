Lineup Announced for London Indian Film Festival 2017: BLACK PRINCE and SEXY DURGA as Bookends

BABYLON SISTERS

Q&A with Director

Gigi Roccati & Actor Nav Ghotra

Italian & Hindi – English subtitles

85 min | Italy 2017

Director: Gigi Roccati

With: Amber Dutta, Rahul Dutta, Nav Ghotra, Renato Carpentieri.



Set in the backstreets of Trieste, Italy, this feel-good, song-soaked film

highlights the power of sisterhood. Young Indian immigrant Kamala and her parents have just moved into a tenement with other immigrant families and an old Italian teacher, who accuses them of eating the local cats. As an eviction notice looms, the drastically different women of each family fight together to save their home.

23 JUNE | 18.10 | BFI SOUTHBANK

24 JUNE | 18.30 | CROUCH END PICTUREHOUSE



THE CINEMA TRAVELLERS

London Premiere

Q&A with Directors

Shirley Abraham & Amit Madheshiya Hindi & Marathi – English subtitles

96 min | India 2016

Director: Shirley Abraham & Amit Madheshiya.



This Cannes prize-winning documentary is an intimate and emotional journey with the travelling cinemas of India, which yearly bring the wonder of the movies to faraway villages. Filmed over five years, it accompanies a shrewd exhibitor, a benevolent showman and a maverick projector mechanic who all bear a beautiful burden: to keep the last travelling cinemas of the world running.

23 JUNE | 20.40 | BFI SOUTHBANK

24 JUNE | 18.00 | SCIENCE MUSEUM

25 JUNE | 18.00 | PICTUREHOUSE CENTRAL



LAPACHHAPI (HIDE AND SEEK)

UK Premiere

Marathi – English subtitles

110 min | India 2016

Director: Vishal Furia

With: Pooja Sawant, Usha Naik, Vikram Gaikwad.



Neha, an eight months pregnant woman and her husband escape goons in the big city seeking shelter in their driver’s house, deep in rural India. But the house and the surrounding eerie, impenetrable maze of sugarcane fields are rustling with secrets of a disturbing past that start appearing rapidly. Neha soon realises she is in a deadly trap, and there is only one way out. This truly scary genre film blends in social concern as it highlights chilling practices still prevalent in India today.

23 JUNE | 22.00 | PICTUREHOUSE CENTRAL

24 JUNE | 20.00 | CINEWORLD WANDSWORTH



ONDU MOTTEYA KATHE (EGGHEAD)

EUROPEAN Premiere

Kannada – English subtitles

123 min | India 2017

Director: Raj B Shetty

With: Raj B Shetty, Amrutha Naik, Shreya Anchan.



Pawan Kumar, winner of the LIFF 2013 Audience Award for Lucia, returns as a producer with this warm hearted comic tale of a young bald man Janardhan, trying to find his soulmate, someone who will see the person he really is, beyond the shine on his head. Janardhan is frustrated by the girls that pass him by, but one day in an identity mix-up, his family thinks he is in love with a large girl and much to his horror, bring her into the clan. However, as Janardhan struggles to be free of the girl, he is forced to learn some important lessons on happiness.

24 JUNE | 18.00 | CINEWORLD WANDSWORTH

25 JUNE | 19.30 | CINEWORLD WEMBLEY



BADMAN

ENGLISH Premiere

Q&A with Director

Hindi – English subtitles

84 min | India 2017

Director: Soumik Sen

With: Gulshan Grover, Chunky Pandey, Rishi Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Farah Khan.



A mad, comic caper where the legendary villain of Bollywood, Gulshan Grover, decides to re-launch himself in the film industry, but this time as a hero! The not so young Grover enlists the help of his dysfunctional sons and begrudging Bollywood stars including Chunky Pandey and Farah Khan to help him achieve his transformation. Guided by his ‘friends’ our hero soon slips into increasingly hilarious and delusional situations as they plan his launch movie. Badman explores the dark yet funny side of Bollywood where almost anything is possible.

Its epic mockumentary style is a first for Indian cinema.

24 JUNE | 18.00 | CINEWORLD WEMBLEY

25 JUNE | 15.00 | CINEWORLD LEICESTER SQUARE

27 JUNE | 18.30 | STRATFORD PICTUREHOUSE



NEWTON

ENGLISH Premiere

Q&A with Director

Amit Masurkar

Hindi – English subtitles

106 min | India 2017

Director: Amit Masurkar.

With: Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathy, Anjali Patil.



An award-winner at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2017, this delightful black comedy stars one of India’s top young character actors, Rajkummar Rao, as Newton, an everyday clerk who is selected for election duty in the conflict-ridden Indian state of Chhattisgarh. As local police and Maoists harass the locals and the voting process spirals out of control, the morally driven Newton becomes a reluctant hero in his zest to save the day.

24 JUNE | 18.10 | BFI SOUTHBANK

25 JUNE | 17.00 | CINEWORLD WEMBLEY



TICKET – THE MOVIE

WORLD Premiere

Q&A with Director

Raaghav Ranganathan

Tamil – English subtitles

90 min | India 2017

Director: Raaghav Ranganathan

With: Raaghav Ranganathan, Karthik Kumar, Lakshmipriyaa Chandramouli, Sanam Shetty.



We present the World Premiere of this laugh-out-loud comedy. Avinash is a young, nutty professor who struggles to be decisive. Grading reports have to be put aside when his hopes for the girl of his dreams collapse and through a series of blunders, he gets on the wrong side of murderous local gangsters. To make matters worse, his eccentric best mate, Athif, is drowned at sea. As Avinash’s future goes into a rollercoaster meltdown, Athif’s ghost returns to help his buddy and things get a whole lot freakier, heading towards a rip-roaring life after death finale. Raaghav Ranganathan, an actor noted for S Shankar’s Enthiran (The Robot) makes his directorial debut.

24 JUNE | 20.30 | CINEWORLD WEMBLEY

25 JUNE | 12.30 | CINEWORLD LEICESTER SQUARE



BRIDGE

London Premiere

Q&A with Director

Amit Ranjan Biswas

Bengali – English subtitles

100 min | UK/India 2016

Director: Amit Ranjan Biswas

With: Soumitra Chatterjee, Sandhya Mridul.



Satyajit Ray’s beloved actor Soumitra Chatterjee heads up the cast of this life-affirming tale. On a suicide bridge outside Kolkata, two strangers meet An elderly widower sees a young woman about to jump. Forgetting his own suicide attempt, he stops her from jumping. Taking her into his care, he discovers her story, and what had seemed a dead end to both lives morphs into a crossroads.

24 JUNE | 20.45 | BFI SOUTHBANK

25 JUNE | 18.30 | CROUCH END PICTUREHOUSE



PINNEYUM (ONCE AGAIN)

UK Premiere

Q&A with Director

Adoor Gopalakrishnan

Malayalam – English subtitles

121 min | India 2016

Director: Adoor Gopalakrishnan

With: Dileep, Kavya Madhavan, Subodh Bhave, Nedumudi Venu.



Master Kerala filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan returns to LIFF with a powerful tale of family betrayal and murder. Unemployed Purushothaman (Dileep) marries hard working schoolteacher Devi (Madhavan) and finally gets a job offer in Dubai. However, when he takes out a hefty life insurance deal, he is overcome by relatives’ demands for money and he plots to fake his own death.

25 JUNE | 16.00 | BFI SOUTHBANK

27 JUNE | 19.00 | CINEWORLD WANDSWORTH



ZIKR US PARIVASH KA (IN PRAISE OF THAT ANGEL FACE)

INTERNATIONAL Premiere

DOUBLE BILL WITH: OVERTONE

Hindi & Urdu – English subtitles

64 min | India 2016

Director: Nirmal Chander Dandriyal

With: Raaghav Yatindra Mishra, Saleem Kidwai, Shruti Sadolikar Katkar.



As one of the last great courtesans of India, Begum Akhtar was called Malika-e-Ghazal (Queen of the Ghazal) for her legendary voice. She sang the ghazal, dadra and thumri genres of north Indian Hindustani classical music. This gem of a documentary weaves together rare footage and stories of those who remember her with fondness.



OVERTONE. India 2016. Dir Rajiv Menon. With Umayalpuram K. Sivaraman. 32 min. Tamil with English subtitles. Overtone traces the origin of South Indian Carnatic classical music with a vivid picture of legendary percussionist Umayalpuram K. Sivaraman.

25 JUNE | 16.00 | CROUCH END PICTUREHOUSE

27 JUNE | 19.00 | CINEWORLD WEMBLEY



GARDAAB (WHIRLPOOL)

EUROPEAN Premiere

Urdu – English subtitles

93 min | Pakistan 2017

Director: Harune Massey

With: Amna Ilyas, Fawad Khan, Gohar Rasheed.



The Godfather meets Romeo and Juliet in this cleverly spun gangster romance. Amongst the pulsating cityscape of Karachi, Pakistan, a young man brought up to a life of underworld vice and killings attends the wedding of a rival gangster clan. Here he falls for the proud daughter of a rival Don. Their forbidden dangerous liaisons soon escalate to an obsessive love, intensified by the ever-present risk of death. The film is also an intimate portrait of a city where ethnic and class divisions simmer amidst turf wars.

25 JuNE | 18.00 | STRATFORD PICTUREHOUSE

27 JUNE | 18.30 | CINEWORLD LEICESTER SQUARE



SETO SURYA (WHITE SUN)

LONDON Premiere

Nepali – English subtitles

89 min | Nepal, Qatar, US, Netherlands 2016

Director: Deepak Rauniyar

With: Dayahang Rai, Asha Maya Magrati, Rabindra Singh Baniya.



Laced with humour, this powerful drama sees an anti-regime partisan confront physical, social and political obstacles for his father’s funeral. His search for a solution takes him to neighbouring mountain villages, where he encounters the police and rebel guerrillas. This searing portrait of post-civil war Nepal has been lauded the world over, winning awards at the Venice, Palm Springs and Singapore Film Festivals.

26 JUNE | 18.10 | BFI SOUTHBANK



A BILLION COLOUR STORY

Q&A with Director

N. Padmakumar

English, Hindi & Urdu – English subtitles

115 min | India 2016

Director: N Padmakumar

With: Gaurav Sharma, Vauka Sunkavalli, Dhruva Padmakumar.



Hari’s father Imran is Muslim, but is untethered by religion, as is his Hindu mother, Parvati. They’re inspirational parents who are struggling to make their first feature film. Imran firmly believes that India is an incredible country, that will always overcome its differences, but as mum and dad run into financial problems, the family has to downsize to rented apartments and come face-to-face with an onslaught of religious prejudices and corruption. As his disillusioned parents discuss whether to stay in the country they love, or leave, Hari hatches his own secret plan to save the day.

26 JUNE | 18.30 | CROUCH END PICTUREHOUSE

28 JUNE | 18.30 | CINEWORLD LEICESTER SQUARE



THE ARGUMENTATIVE INDIAN

EUROPEAN Premiere

Q&A with Amartya Sen

Urdu – English subtitles

60 min | India/US/UK 2017

Director: Suman Ghosh

With: Amartya Sen, Kaushik Basu.



The festival joins forces with London School of Economics’, South Asia Centre to present this fascinating documentary, offering an insight into the mind of Indian Nobel laureate, Amartya Sen, one of the world’s greatest living economists and philosophers. Structured as a free-flowing conversation between Sen, his students and Cornell Economics Professor, Kaushik Basu, this rare film explores the laureate’s formative years in Tagore’s ashram, Shantiniketan, to his college in Kolkata and his academic career in the US and the UK. With cameos from former Indian Prime Minister and noted economist, Manmohan Singh and a host of other scholars.

27 JUNE | 18.30 | LONDON SCHOOL OF ECONOMICS



MUKTI BHAWAN (HOTEL SALVATION)

UK Premiere

Q&A with Director

Shubhashish Bhutiani

Hindi – English subtitles

99 min | India 2016

Director: Shubhashish Bhutiani

With: Adil Hussain, Lalit Behl, Geetanjali Kulkarni.



In this gentle charmer, a 77-year old father decides to end his days in the holy city of Varanasi and attain Salvation, with his son accompanying him. Their journey is a shining example of how humour, warmth and humanity triumph over pathos. The film won the UNESCO Award at Venice and the Critics Award at Vesoul, and showcases bravura performances from renowned actors Adil Hussain (Life of Pi), Lalit Behl (Titli) and Geetanjali Kulkarni (Court).

27 JUNE | 20.30 | BFI SOUTHBANK

28 JUNE | 18.30 | PICTUREHOUSE CENTRAL



HALF TICKET

EDUCATION SCREENING

Introduced screening

Marathi – English subtitles

112 min | India 2016

Director: Samit Kakkad

With: Priyanka Bose, Bhalchandra Kadam, Shubham More, Vinayak Potdar.



Two slum kids want nothing more than a slice of pizza, and when a pizza parlour opens near their playground, the boys are consumed by the desire to taste this new foreign dish. Realising that one pizza costs more than their family’s monthly income, they begin to plot ways to earn money – inadvertently beginning an adventure that will involve the entire city. It is the Marathi language remake of the award winning Kaaka Muttai (Crow's Egg)

FREE to student groups only.

Especially suitable for 11 to 17-year-olds.

To book please call BFI Education on 020 7815 1329

28 JUNE | 10.00 | BFI SOUTHBANK



LADY OF THE LAKE

ENGLISH Premiere

Q&A with Director

Haobam Paban Kumar

Manipuri – English subtitles

71 min | India 2016

Director: Haobam Paban Kumar

With: Ningthoujam Sanatomba, Sagolsam Thambalsang.



A fishing community in the northeastern state of Manipur ekes out a humble livelihood on a floating village in the middle of a lake. When the local government attempts to demolish the unique settlement, one villager buys a gun to defend his home. Award-winning director Kumar conjures up an eerie sense of calm about to be disrupted forever. Winner of the Indian National Award for Best Film on Environment Conservation and Preservation.

28 JUNE | 20.30 | BFI SOUTHBANK



VIRTUAL REALITY FILMS

MIXED PROGRAMME (FREE EVENT)

Immersive Storytelling from South Asia



To showcase the work of leading studios in the cutting-edge field of virtual reality, we invite visitors to put on a VR headset and immerse themselves in a selection of short films from South Asia, travelling to the flooded plains of north-east India, and behind the scenes of iconic Indian entertainment brands. Staff and volunteers from Samsung Digital Academy will be on hand to assist with technology. VR headsets will be available in the BFI Southbank Foyer area over the first weekend of the festival.

24 JUNE | 12.00 - 20.00 | BFI SOUTHBANK

25 JUNE | 12.00 - 20.00 | BFI SOUTHBANK



SATYAJIT RAY SHORT FILM COMPETITION

MIXED PROGRAMME

A celebration of new filmmakers exploring themes of South Asian experience. The short film competition is in association with the Bagri Foundation. Various languages with English subtitles. Total running time 104 mins.



The winning short film will be announced at the Closing Night Gala in London on Thursday 29th June. Further details about the films available on our website.

MOUTH OF HELL – 2015 UK.

Dir: Samir Mehanovic. 15mins. Hindi.

MORIOM – 2015 Switzerland.

Dir: Francesca Scalisi and Mark Olexa. 12 mins. Bengali.

SISAK – 2017 India.

Dir: Faraz Arif Ansari. 15 mins.

No dialogue.

WITH LOVE FROM CALAIS – UK 2016. Dir: Manjinder Virk. 15 mins. English/Farsi.

THE KILL – 2016 USA.

Dir: Anay Tarnekar. 16mins. Marathi.

PAPA – 2016 India.

Dir: Siddharth Chauhan. 15mins. Hindi.

KIVAAD (The Door) – 2016 India.

Dir: Anisa Mukerjea Ganguli. 16mins. Hindi/Bengali.

25 JUNE | 16.00 | Bernie Grant Arts Centre

28 JUNE | 18.30 | Nehru Centre



SHAKTI AND THE EARLY WORKS OF PRATIBHA PARMAR

PANEL DISCUSSION AND SCREENINGS

Panel discussion with Pratibha Parmar, Poulomi Desai, Co-founder of Shakti, Kim Mulji and Cary Rajinder Sawhney, 120mins



History is said to be written by the winners, however, powerful narratives from alternative, diverse storytellers also shape our culture. 30 years ago, one of the world’s first South Asian LGBTQ+ activist groups, Shakti, started in London. It paved the way for NAZ Project, which helped ignite the Indian LGBTQ+ movement and a new generation of proud queers. Award-winning filmmaker, artist and professor Pratibha Parmar captured the historic birth of this cross-national community with her pioneering films about early British Asian experience, including the iconic Sari Red, which will be screened alongside Khush, Brimful of Asia, and other groundbreaking South Asian films.

25 JUNE | 19:00 | BFI SOUTHBANK



British Asian Film Makers & Artists on the Edge of Brexit



Faced with an uncertain post-Brexit future, many British Asian creative professionals are thinking about where we fit. Will intolerance increase? What are our opportunities in terms of the arts and diversity? Will funding grow, or be cut? In this panel debate, we gather leading filmmakers, artists and agencies, including the BFI’s CEO Amanda Nevill, to explore the challenges and opportunities in this new world.

26 June | 18:45 | BFI SOUTHBANK BLUE ROOM



INDUSTRY GURU LOUNGE: BRITISH ASIAN FILMMAKERS AND ARTISTS ON THE EDGE OF BREXIT