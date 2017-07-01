Edinburgh Film Festival Coverage Top 10 Lists Comedies Dramas Action Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works
Community Content

First Teaser for German thriller EneME

Jerome Morrow
Contributor
Sign-In to Vote
First Teaser for German thriller EneME

Jakake Film has just released a teaser for their upcoming stylish thriller EneME. The film is directed by Jakob Gisik based on the script by Adnan Köse and stars Thure Riefenstein (The Man in the High Castle), Dennis Mojen (Nowhere), Udo Schenk (13 Minutes), Branko Tomovic (24: Live Another Day), Jasmin Lord (Vier gegen die Bank) and Adam Bousdoukos (Head-On). The story is about the difficult relationship between two brothers which collapses in a mire of mafia and drugs.

Check out the teaser below:

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.