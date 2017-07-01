First Teaser for German thriller EneME

Jakake Film has just released a teaser for their upcoming stylish thriller EneME. The film is directed by Jakob Gisik based on the script by Adnan Köse and stars Thure Riefenstein (The Man in the High Castle), Dennis Mojen (Nowhere), Udo Schenk (13 Minutes), Branko Tomovic (24: Live Another Day), Jasmin Lord (Vier gegen die Bank) and Adam Bousdoukos (Head-On). The story is about the difficult relationship between two brothers which collapses in a mire of mafia and drugs.

Check out the teaser below: