Fantasia 2017: Terrific Illustrated Poster For Ted Geoghegan's MOHAWK

One of the films that I am truly sad about missing at this year's Fantasia Int'l Film Festival is Ted Geoghegan's Mohawk, premiering tonight at the festival. Written by our friend Grady Hendrix and produced by another, Travis Stevens, I really, really wanted to experience this for the first time with an audience like the Montreal crowd. Sigh. For now though, this terrfic illustrated poster for their film will have to tide me over. It premiered yesterday

The inverted image is intentional I believe, for it speaks more about perspectives in line with the story of the film. Stevens had made some very interesting comments about everyone's mission on this film on a social media channel and without permission to post his full remarks (although I am sure we could get it if we asked, but for sake of time...) there were phrases like "preconditioned assumption about good guys and bad guys" and "both sides are making bad decisions blinded by their own self interests" this choice of image for the poster makes further sense.

Mohawk premieres tonight at the Fantasia Int'l Film Festival at 7pm in the Théâtre D.B. Clarke.