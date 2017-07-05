Exclusive Clip: THE PERSIAN CONNECTION, A Man, A Woman, A Nightclub

A man enters a nightclub. He is late for an appointment. A woman greets him. They sit down for a moment. It becomes obvious that they share a shady past. What secrets wait to be revealed?

Reza Sixo Safai, Helena Mattsson and Julian Sands star in The Persian Connection and we have an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure.

Synopsis: As a child soldier, Behrouz (Reza Sixo Safai) miraculously survived the Iran-Iraq War to be squirreled away to the streets of Los Angeles. After two decades under the ruthless Iranian mobster Cirrus Golshiri (Parviz Sayyad), Behrouz leaves the underworld to follow his American Dream of becoming a "Real Estate Man."

But after a chance encounter involving a high-stakes poker game, he is brought back into the life he left behind and accused of stealing from his former boss. Behrouz and his Russian girlfriend Oksana (Helena Mattsson), must hunt down missing drugs as events from his past and present clash spiraling out of control. The Persian Connection is an electric neon-noir fever dream set in the Persian opium underworld of Los Angeles.

Daniel Y-Li Grove directed; he and Reza Sixo Satai wrote the original screenplay together.

The film opens on Friday, July 14 via Samuel Goldwyn Films. Watch the clip below.